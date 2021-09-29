Lightspeed Commerce : Toronto market slips as technology falls to 2-month low

(Adds strategist quote and details throughout, updates prices)
* TSX ends down 0.1%
* Posts lowest closing level since Sept. 20
* Technology falls to near two-month low
* Lightspeed Commerce Inc tumbles 11.7%
TORONTO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged
lower on Wednesday as technology shares extended their recent
decline, but some calm returned to the market after steep losses
for global shares the day before.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 16.00 points, or 0.1%, at 20,158.14, its
lowest closing level since Sept. 20.
"Stock markets around the world have been trying to bounce
back from yesterday's selloff," Colin Cieszynski, chief market
strategist at SIA Wealth Management, said in a note.
Wall Street ended higher but remarks from U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and the ongoing debt ceiling
debate kept a lid on gains.
"With tomorrow being the last trading day of the month and
the quarter, we may see investors repositioning their portfolios
over the next couple of days," Cieszynski said.
Canada's benchmark stock index has fallen about 2% so far in
September after seven consecutive monthly gains as investors
worried about signs of a slowing global economic recovery and
the prospect of reduced economic stimulus from the Fed.
U.S. bond yields held close to their highest levels in
months, weighing on technology shares. The TSX's technology
sector fell 1.8%, posting its lowest closing level since July
30.
It included a decline of 11.7% for the shares of Lightspeed
Commerce Inc after short seller Spruce Point Capital
Management issued a "strong sell" opinion on the stock.
Higher yields reduce the value of future cash flows, so they
particularly hurt the shares of companies with high growth
prospects.
The consumer staples sector on the Toronto market rose
nearly 2%, while energy ended up 1% despite a drop in oil
prices. U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.6% lower at
$74.83 a barrel.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)