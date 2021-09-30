Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSPD   CA53229C1077

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.

(LSPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lightspeed Commerce : comments on short seller report (Form 6-K)

09/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lightspeed comments on short seller report

MONTREAL, September 29th, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.

The report contains numerous important inaccuracies and mischaracterizations which Lightspeed believes are misleading and clearly intended to benefit Spruce Point, which itself has disclosed that it stands to profit in the event that the stock price of Lightspeed declines. Lightspeed cautions investors to not make decisions based on this report and instead strongly encourages them to consult credible sources, including Lightspeed's filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, prior to making their investment decisions.

Lightspeed is confident in its governance, financial reporting and business practices. Lightspeed has consistently delivered revenue growth since its initial listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange in March 2019. In the quarter ended June 30, 2021, revenue of $115.9M increased 220% from the prior year quarter with organic1 software and transaction-based revenue growth of 78%.

The Company will not be providing further comment on the report at this time as it maintains its focus on building its business and delivering exceptional products and services for customers.

[1] References herein to "organic" growth exclude the impact of any acquisitions that occurred since the end of the prior comparable period so as to provide a consistent basis of comparison.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com
Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and


other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Brandon Nussey
Chief Financial and Operations Officer

Gus Papageorgiou
Head of Investor Relations
investorrelations@lightspeedhq.com


Disclaimer

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
06:22aLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : comments on short seller report (Form 6-K)
PU
09/29MT NEWSWIRES OVERNIGHT STOCK TO WATC : Lightspeed Comments On Short Seller Report
MT
09/29LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : comments on short seller report
AQ
09/29LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : Toronto market slips as technology falls to 2-month low
RE
09/29S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX : Canada Stocks Slip Late On, Add to Tuesday's Big Losses; Lightsp..
MT
09/29Consumer Staples Stocks Outpacing Most Other Sectors in Cautious Rebound
MT
09/29LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : Shares Fall After Allegations From Short-Seller Spruce Point Capital
MT
09/28LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : How Lightspeed Builds Leaders Through a Growth Mindset
PU
09/24LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : Top Restaurant Management Blogs
PU
09/24LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : How to Write a Clothing Store Business Plan (With Template)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 529 M - -
Net income 2022 -186 M - -
Net cash 2022 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -70,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14 121 M 14 138 M -
EV / Sales 2022 25,8x
EV / Sales 2023 19,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
Duration : Period :
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 98,77 $
Average target price 116,96 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dax Dasilva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Paul Chauvet President & Director
Brandon Blair Nussey Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Patrick Pichette Chairman
Marie-Josée Lamothe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.40.25%14 138
ORACLE CORPORATION39.88%249 449
SAP SE9.85%161 397
INTUIT INC.43.48%149 362
SERVICENOW, INC.12.28%122 451
DOCUSIGN, INC.15.56%50 535