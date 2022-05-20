Log in
    LSPD   CA53229C1077

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.

(LSPD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
29.51 CAD   +3.00%
05:17pLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - Form 6-K
PU
01:51pBMO Maintains Outperform Rating on LSPD Commerce, Cuts TP to $40 to Reflect Compression Across Group
MT
01:42pRaymond James Adjusts Lightspeed Commerce Price Target to CA$43 From CA$40, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lightspeed Commerce : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - Form 6-K

05/20/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, May 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced its participation in the following technology and growth-oriented investor conferences. Unless noted, listen-only audio webcasts and replays will be accessible at the scheduled presentation times on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.lightspeedhq.com. Details for these events are as follows:

BTIG Restaurant Technology Forum
Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Time: 10:00 am CT / 11:00 am ET
Location: Virtual
BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative or email BTIG Corporate Access (USCorporateAccess@btig.com) with interest.

CIBC Technology & Innovation Conference
Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022
Time: 9:35 am ET
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building, Level 700, 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto

RBC 2022 Financial Technology Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Time: 10:10 am ET
Location: The Lotte New York Palace, 455 Madison Avenue, New York City

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com
On social media: Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter
Investor Contact: Gus Papageorgiou | investorrelations@lightspeedhq.com
SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Disclaimer

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 21:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 543 M - -
Net income 2022 -241 M - -
Net cash 2022 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 330 M 3 323 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
EV / Sales 2023 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 90,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 22,37 $
Average target price 45,04 $
Spread / Average Target 101%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Chauvet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Blair Nussey Chief Operations & Financial Officer
Dax Dasilva Executive Chairman
Patrick Pichette Lead Independent Director
Marie-Josée Lamothe Independent Director
