Lightspeed extends key partnership with PGA of Canada

MONTREAL, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE | TSX: LSPD) has announced the extension of its partnership as the official golf management software of the PGA of Canada , the national association representing more than 3,800 club professionals across the country. Powering the world’s best businesses, Lightspeed is the unified POS and payments platform for ambitious entrepreneurs to accelerate growth, provide the best customer experiences and become a go-to destination in their space.



First ignited in 2021, the renewed partnership between Lightspeed and the PGA of Canada will enable Canadian club professionals to access Lightspeed’s extensive industry expertise for an additional two years through the association’s popular “Tee Talks” and “ Tee Talks Live ” educational programs.

“We are so excited to have Lightspeed extend as a National Partner and the Official Golf Management Software of the PGA of Canada,” said Kevin Thistle, CEO, PGA of Canada. “Lightspeed provides our members with invaluable insight into how technology can help provide a better all-around customer experience at their facilities, and we are grateful for their support of club professionals and golf in Canada.”

The Summer Surge

As part of this new partnership agreement, the PGA of Canada will today unveil the ‘Summer Surge presented by Lightspeed,’ a season-long campaign celebrating the success and performance of top club professionals competing in PGA of Canada National Championships. This new initiative demonstrates Lightpeed’s support, not only of retail and restaurant operations in golf courses across Canada, but of PGA of Canada professionals themselves.

“Our partnership with the PGA of Canada is incredibly important to Lightspeed, and I am elated to be able to continue building on the great work we have already done,” said David Hope, GM, Lightspeed Golf. “While championing the learning and educational content for PGA of Canada professionals will always be front and centre, we are excited to this year expand our reach into the PGA of Canada national championships as well. Golf is what unites us, and it is critical that we show our commitment to supporting club professionals both off and on the course.”

Lightspeed powers some of the best golf courses in Canada — including TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Tobiano, Sagebrush Golf and Sporting Club, The Algonquin, Bear Mountain, Manoir Richelieu, and Mickelson National — and around the world — including Kapalua, Cape Kidnappers, Kauri Cliffs, The Park West Palm, Coeur d’Alene Resort, and the K Club.

To dive into the transformative features of Lightspeed Golf and witness its powerful capabilities, visit https://www.lightspeedhq.com/golf/ .

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. Our cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, see www.lightspeedhq.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including information regarding Lightspeed’s product offerings and planned product roadmap. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

