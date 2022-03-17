Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSPD   CA53229C1077

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.

(LSPD)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03/17 04:00:00 pm EDT
34.94 CAD   +15.85%
04:53pTSX jumps to record high as energy leads broadbased gains
RE
03/16FOOD INVENTORY : The Restaurant Inventory Management Checklist
PU
03/11LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : Why and How to Have an Eco-Friendly Golf Course
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX jumps to record high as energy leads broadbased gains

03/17/2022 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* TSX ends up 302.39 points, or 1.41%, at 21,771.22

* Ten of 11 major sectors end higher

* Energy rises 3.5%; oil settles 8.4% higher

* Technology gains 2.7%

TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a record high as investors took in stride the start of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle, with the energy and technology sectors among the biggest advancers in a broadbased rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 302.39 points, or 1.41%, at 21,771.22, eclipsing the previous peak it notched in November last year.

Ten of 11 major sectors ended higher.

U.S. stocks also climbed as investors tracked Russia-Ukraine peace talks and considered the path laid out on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve for policy tightening as the central bank hiked interest rates for the first time since 2018.

"Once again, as the Fed has been doing for years, they are doing everything they can to keep the market calm," said Lorne Steinberg, president, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

"Despite the fact people are focused on inflation and wage inflation. Offsetting that is a very strong jobs market, which should underpin the economy for the rest of the year," Steinberg said.

Canada's unemployment rate has dropped below its pre-pandemic level as businesses reopened from strict Omicron restrictions.

The TSX has outperformed many global benchmarks this year, with investors embracing the commodity-linked stock market to protect their portfolios from the impact of supply shortages and soaring inflation.

The energy group rose 3.5% as oil rebounded from several days of losses to settle 8.4% higher at $102.98 a barrel, with a renewed focus on supply shortages in coming weeks due to sanctions on Russia.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.6% as gold and copper prices moved higher.

Technology, which has been pressured this year by the prospect of higher interest rates, was up 2.7%. It was helped by a 15.9% gain for Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.19% 0.73727 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.3147 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.50% 0.7914 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.62% 1.10902 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.32% 0.013167 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. 15.85% 34.94 Delayed Quote.-40.96%
LONDON BRENT OIL 8.35% 106.91 Delayed Quote.25.75%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.71% 0.68788 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
STRIDE, INC. 1.71% 34.45 Delayed Quote.1.62%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 6.53% 102 Delayed Quote.44.72%
WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. 0.28% 2174 Delayed Quote.-20.64%
WTI 7.90% 103.61 Delayed Quote.27.06%
All news about LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
04:53pTSX jumps to record high as energy leads broadbased gains
RE
03/16FOOD INVENTORY : The Restaurant Inventory Management Checklist
PU
03/11LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : Why and How to Have an Eco-Friendly Golf Course
PU
03/09LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : Digital Marketing Basics for eCommerce and Beyond
PU
03/08WOMEN IN HOSPITALITY : A Musician Turned Wine Director's 42-year Journey
PU
03/08LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : How to Craft the Perfect Menu for Your Golf Course Restaurant
PU
03/03LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : The best Google tools for eCommerce
PU
03/02LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : 10 Last-Minute Saint Patrick's Day Promo Ideas for Your Restaurant
PU
03/01LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : Updates Timing of Upcoming Investor Conference Participation - Form ..
PU
02/28LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 543 M - -
Net income 2022 -241 M - -
Net cash 2022 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -14,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 513 M 3 541 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
Duration : Period :
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 23,67 $
Average target price 53,86 $
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Paul Chauvet Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon Blair Nussey Chief Operations & Financial Officer
Dax Dasilva Executive Chairman
Patrick Pichette Lead Independent Director
Marie-Josée Lamothe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.-40.96%3 513
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.31%213 346
SAP SE-17.66%132 811
SERVICENOW, INC.-15.67%109 480
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-9.39%35 370
HUBSPOT, INC.-32.01%21 319