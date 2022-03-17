TSX jumps to record high as energy leads broadbased gains

* TSX ends up 302.39 points, or 1.41%, at 21,771.22

* Ten of 11 major sectors end higher

* Energy rises 3.5%; oil settles 8.4% higher

* Technology gains 2.7%

TORONTO, March 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to a record high as investors took in stride the start of the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle, with the energy and technology sectors among the biggest advancers in a broadbased rally.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 302.39 points, or 1.41%, at 21,771.22, eclipsing the previous peak it notched in November last year.

Ten of 11 major sectors ended higher.

U.S. stocks also climbed as investors tracked Russia-Ukraine peace talks and considered the path laid out on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve for policy tightening as the central bank hiked interest rates for the first time since 2018.

"Once again, as the Fed has been doing for years, they are doing everything they can to keep the market calm," said Lorne Steinberg, president, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

"Despite the fact people are focused on inflation and wage inflation. Offsetting that is a very strong jobs market, which should underpin the economy for the rest of the year," Steinberg said.

Canada's unemployment rate has dropped below its pre-pandemic level as businesses reopened from strict Omicron restrictions.

The TSX has outperformed many global benchmarks this year, with investors embracing the commodity-linked stock market to protect their portfolios from the impact of supply shortages and soaring inflation.

The energy group rose 3.5% as oil rebounded from several days of losses to settle 8.4% higher at $102.98 a barrel, with a renewed focus on supply shortages in coming weeks due to sanctions on Russia.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.6% as gold and copper prices moved higher.

Technology, which has been pressured this year by the prospect of higher interest rates, was up 2.7%. It was helped by a 15.9% gain for Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)