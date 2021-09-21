Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSPD   CA53229C1077

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.

(LSPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Art of Short-term Dining: How to Start a Pop-up Restaurant

09/21/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Not every restaurant has to be a full-fledged permanent operation. Pop-ups are gaining traction as the new way to get started in the restaurant industry. Whether you're testing out a new menu concept or you're building a restaurant for one night only, pop-ups give restaurateurs the flexibility to get in the hospitality business, without the long-term commitments of a regular restaurant.

While pop-up restaurants have grown in popularity in recent years, their history stretches back as early as the 1960s, when supper clubs were all the rage. In 2021, temporary restaurants are now popping up in every corner of the world, making them one of the most popular types of restaurants with an 82% year-over-year growth.

If you're looking to get started in the restaurant industry with a temporary location, check out our tips on how to get started and promote your new venture.

What is a pop-up restaurant?

Pop-up restaurants can take many different forms, but essentially they are temporary restaurants that vary in size, location and concept. Pop-up restaurants exist for a limited time. The amount of time, however, could range from a day to months. Their lifespan depends entirely on the original objective and also any existing limitations surrounding the restaurant (licences, lease, etc).

Pop-up restaurants exist for many different reasons, but for many chefs and restaurant owners they serve as a great way to test the waters before jumping into a bigger project. Some restaurateurs use pop restaurants to test the following:

  • A specific concept
  • New locations
  • New menus
  • A specific audience

By opting for a pop-up restaurant, restaurateurs get to test out new ideas without the investments and risks associated with setting up a new restaurant.

Types of pop-up restaurants

Pop-ups come in all shapes and sizes. They can even be set up within an existing restaurant. If a specific restaurant only opens for dinner, for example, a pop-up restaurant could be set up to offer breakfast, lunch or even brunch. Using an existing restaurant reduces the cost and logistics of setting up or finding a space with all the equipment and specifics required to run a restaurant.

Pop-up restaurants can be anything from a temporary stand in a food market that's set up for the summer to a one-night experiential diningrooftop event.

How to start your very own pop-up restaurant

While opening up a temporary restaurant doesn't require the same level of investment as a full-time restaurant, there are still a lot of things to consider before opening day.

Concept and menu

What makes your concept special? Your first step as a soon-to-be pop-up is to take the time to craft a unique concept, something that isn't readily available elsewhere and sets you apart from the pack. Choosing a unique concept will be key in the marketability of your new venture as novelty plays a big role in this type of restaurant.

Once you've decided on your concept, you need to figure out your menu. Most pop-up menus only offer a limited amount of options with a fixed price or "prix fixe". Whatever you choose will depend entirely on your theme, but keep in mind that being original and offering something different will play a key role in your success.

Location

Part of what makes pop-ups special is that most of them have an unusual temporary location. Will you be using an existing space? Do you need a lot of specialized equipment? Will a tent or stand do the job? Once you've decided on your concept, you'll be able to look for the perfect location to fit your pop-up idea.

You'll also have to factor in the lease. Will you be renting the location for one night, a few weeks or several months? All of this will determine the rate, ease of availability and type of contract or lease you'll have to sign.

Equipment

Opening a new restaurant requires a laundry list of equipment and tools. A pop-up restaurant might not need everything on the usual restaurant equipment list, but you'll still need to be equipped to get up and running. Depending on how long you plan on hosting your pop-up, you might want to consider renting versus buying. If your pop-up will only be taking place for a night, you'll only need to rent, but if you're planning on being open for several months, you might have to buy.

If you're not planning on using an existing restaurant space, you might need the following types of equipment for your pop up:

  • Tables, chairs, cutlery
  • Cooking utensils: pots, pans, chopping boards and tables
  • Equipment: portable grill, oven, deep fryer, pizza oven, stovetop
  • Fridge or freezer
  • Chafing dishes, food warmers or steam tables
  • Point of sale

The type of kitchen equipment you need will depend largely on your concept. For example, if you're opening up a pop-up pizza parlor, you'll definitely need a portable pizza oven, but if you're opening a BBQ joint you'll need a smoker and grilling equipment. Start with your concept and your equipment list will trickle down from there.

No matter the concept you decide on, you'll need great tools to keep you taking orders seamlessly. Opt for a restaurant platform or point of salethat's intuitive, efficient and lets you take orders without a hitch.

Licenses and permits

While original pop-ups or supper clubs were clandestine in nature, your modern-day pop-up should be equipped with all the necessary permits, licensesand insurancerequired for a restaurant. Even though your restaurant will only be open temporarily, you'll still need to do the necessary paperwork, and that might take time no matter how long your pop-up intends to stay open. Will you be serving alcoholic beverages? You'll need a liquor licensefor that.

Make sure to check with your city's rules and regulations months before you decide to open. When it comes to permits, leave no stone unturned.

How to promote your pop up

Most pop-up restaurants aren't around long enough to build a solid following. Some are only around for an evening, and don't have the luxury of time to build up excitement after opening night. Given the limited-time offering, pop-ups depend heavily on some form of marketing to build excitement prior to opening.

Build excitement with PR

Draft a media pitch for your local newspapers, magazines and popular foodie social media channels. Give them the inside scoop on your opening day, concept and explain your pop-up timeline. The limited-time nature of your restaurant will already turn heads, so make sure you draft up messaging that gets the media even more excited about your opening.

Create a social media presence

Social mediais key for any restaurant, temporary or permanent. Regardless of how long your restaurant might actually exist, you'll still need a way to talk to potential guests and communicate. Start by setting up the usual channels: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Set up your accounts and start posting sneak peeks of your dishes, location and anything else to get the people excited.

Work with local food influencers

You might want to partner with local foodie influencers to get the message out. If your pop-up is opening for longer than one night, it might even be worth hosting a night specifically for press and influencers to get them talking and sharing their experience with their followers. If you're starting from zero, getting local influencers involved is a great way to access new audiences.

Make your temporary restaurant pop

Pop-up restaurants are all about novelty. These temporary restaurants shake up the industry by bringing in creativity, excitement and anticipation in short bursts. Take the time to craft an original idea that will leave a lasting impression and help you pave the way for future restaurant ventures.

Looking for the right point of sale to get you started? Talk to one of our expertsto find out how Lightspeed can help.

Disclaimer

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
05:02pTHE ART OF SHORT-TERM DINING : How to Start a Pop-up Restaurant
PU
12:02pLIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : How to Write a Marketing Plan For Beginners
PU
04:22aFROM BOOKING TO TIPPING : 4 Best Practices for Adding Services to Your Retail Store
PU
09/17LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : Barclays Adjusts Lightspeed Commerce's Price Target to $150 from $11..
MT
09/17LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : Which Restaurant Valuation Method is Best for Your Business?
PU
09/16LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : 3 Essential Restaurant Reports To Keep You On Track
PU
09/16LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : 7 Ways You Could Lose Your Restaurant Liquor License
PU
09/13CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.16% to 20,666.41
RE
09/10TIKTOK MARKETING FOR RETAILERS : How to Drive Buzz for Your Brand
PU
09/10LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : 4 Sales and Promotional Ideas to Increase Holiday Revenue
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 529 M - -
Net income 2022 -186 M - -
Net cash 2022 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -86,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 337 M 17 325 M -
EV / Sales 2022 31,9x
EV / Sales 2023 23,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
Duration : Period :
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 121,26 $
Average target price 117,04 $
Spread / Average Target -3,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dax Dasilva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Paul Chauvet President & Director
Brandon Blair Nussey Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Patrick Pichette Chairman
Marie-Josée Lamothe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.72.83%17 342
ORACLE CORPORATION33.54%235 949
SAP SE10.95%164 679
INTUIT INC.47.91%151 402
SERVICENOW, INC.17.86%128 536
DOCUSIGN, INC.22.04%53 368