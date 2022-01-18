Log in
    LSPD   CA53229C1077

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.

(LSPD)
Toronto market slides as rising bond yields scare investors

01/18/2022 | 04:54pm EST
(Updates prices)

* TSX ends down 262.88 points, or 1.2%, at 21,274.57

* Technology shares fall 3.3%

TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly eight weeks the day before, as a jump in U.S. Treasury debt yields reduced the attractiveness of stocks, particularly those in the high-growth technology sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 262.88 points, or 1.2%, at 21,274.57, after posting on Monday its highest closing level since Nov. 25.

"We saw yields increase in the U.S. and the market is reacting to that," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs as traders prepared for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive in tackling inflation.

"Inflationary concerns are becoming more and more of a drag on the market right now," Sprung said. "It is likely to affect the market I think for some time."

Wall Street's main indexes also declined as financial stocks were pressured by weak results and technology shares continued their sell-off to start the year.

Higher interest rates reduce the value to investors of the future cash flows that tech stocks tend to rely on to support lofty valuations.

Among stocks with the biggest declines on the TSX was software company Lightspeed Commerce Inc, which ended 8.1% lower.

The Toronto market's technology sector fell 3.3%, while heavily-weighted financial shares were down nearly 1% and industrials lost 2.2%.

Oil settled 1.9% higher at $85.43 a barrel as possible supply disruptions after attacks in the Middle East added to an already tight supply outlook.

Still, energy shares gave back some recent gains, falling 0.7%, and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. -8.06% 42.1 Delayed Quote.-10.36%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.27% 88.46 Delayed Quote.11.08%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -4.79% 63.03 Delayed Quote.-2.53%
WTI 2.76% 86.518 Delayed Quote.8.53%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 532 M - -
Net income 2022 -225 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 418 M 5 410 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,07x
EV / Sales 2023 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float -
Chart LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
Duration : Period :
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 36,58 $
Average target price 92,28 $
Spread / Average Target 152%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dax Dasilva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Paul Chauvet Director & Chief Revenue Officer
Brandon Blair Nussey Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Patrick Pichette Chairman
Marie-Josée Lamothe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.-10.36%5 419
ORACLE CORPORATION0.55%234 171
SAP SE-1.91%164 867
SERVICENOW, INC.-18.19%105 670
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-7.39%36 801
DOCUSIGN, INC.-14.36%25 811