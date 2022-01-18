Toronto market slides as rising bond yields scare investors

(Updates prices)
TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday, pulling back from its highest level in nearly eight
weeks the day before, as a jump in U.S. Treasury debt yields
reduced the attractiveness of stocks, particularly those in the
high-growth technology sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 262.88 points, or 1.2%, at 21,274.57, after
posting on Monday its highest closing level since Nov. 25.
"We saw yields increase in the U.S. and the market is
reacting to that," said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung
Investment Management.
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs as
traders prepared for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive
in tackling inflation.
"Inflationary concerns are becoming more and more of a drag
on the market right now," Sprung said. "It is likely to affect
the market I think for some time."
Wall Street's main indexes also declined as financial stocks
were pressured by weak results and technology shares continued
their sell-off to start the year.
Higher interest rates reduce the value to investors of the
future cash flows that tech stocks tend to rely on to support
lofty valuations.
Among stocks with the biggest declines on the TSX was
software company Lightspeed Commerce Inc, which ended
8.1% lower.
The Toronto market's technology sector fell 3.3%, while
heavily-weighted financial shares were down nearly 1% and
industrials lost 2.2%.
Oil settled 1.9% higher at $85.43 a barrel as
possible supply disruptions after attacks in the Middle East
added to an already tight supply outlook.
Still, energy shares gave back some recent gains, falling
0.7%, and the materials group, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)