Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Lightspeed POS Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSPD   CA53227R1064

LIGHTSPEED POS INC.

(LSPD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX falls 0.08% to 19,527.30

05/21/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.08 percent to 19,527.30 

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc , up 6.1%, AcuityAds Holdings Inc, up 4.9%, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Hudbay Minerals Inc, down 3.4%, Real Matters Inc, down 3.2%, and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 102 issues rose and 121 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 171.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Sun Life Financial Inc and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.15 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector climbed 0.98 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.13%, or $1.94, to $63.88 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 2.49%, or $1.62, to $66.73 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 12% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 21 at 21:23 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
All news about LIGHTSPEED POS INC.
05:25pTSX falls 0.08% to 19,527.30
RE
01:49pLIGHTSPEED POS  : RBC Capital Keeps Outperform, $120 TP on "Unicorn" Stock, Ligh..
MT
10:29aLIGHTSPEED POS  : BTIG Adjusts Price Target on Lightspeed POS to C$115 From C$10..
MT
10:10aTSX rises on energy stocks, retail sales boost
RE
05/20LIGHTSPEED POS INC  : . to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/20SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Leading Thursday Markets Rebound
MT
05/20SECTOR UPDATE : Technology Stocks Rally Thursday Afternoon, Leading Broader Mark..
MT
05/20SMALL BUSINESSES THAT ADAPTED WILL E : Lightspeed CEO
AQ
05/20UPDATE : Dual-Listed Lightspeed Jumps 14% as Q4 Adjusted Net Loss Swells Year ov..
MT
05/20SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Climb Premarket Thursday
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 209 M - -
Net income 2021 -115 M - -
Net cash 2021 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -76,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 517 M 8 727 M -
EV / Sales 2021 47,4x
EV / Sales 2022 22,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart LIGHTSPEED POS INC.
Duration : Period :
Lightspeed POS Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHTSPEED POS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 89,47 $
Last Close Price 84,97 $
Spread / Highest target 36,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dax Dasilva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Paul Chauvet President & Director
Brandon Nussey Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Pichette Chairman
Patrick Lacelle Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIGHTSPEED POS INC.-10.83%8 715
ORACLE CORPORATION21.72%226 992
SAP SE7.26%165 671
INTUIT INC.10.89%119 194
SERVICENOW, INC.-14.41%93 024
DOCUSIGN, INC.-12.06%38 034