TSX falls 0.08% to 19,527.30

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX falls 0.08 percent to 19,527.30

* Leading the index were Lightspeed POS Inc , up 6.1%, AcuityAds Holdings Inc, up 4.9%, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc, higher by 4.8%.

* Lagging shares were Hudbay Minerals Inc, down 3.4%, Real Matters Inc, down 3.2%, and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 102 issues rose and 121 fell as a 0.8-to-1 ratio favored decliners. There were 13 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 171.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp, Sun Life Financial Inc and Suncor Energy Inc.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.15 points, or 0.1%, while the financials sector climbed 0.98 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3.13%, or $1.94, to $63.88 a barrel. Brent crude rose 2.49%, or $1.62, to $66.73 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 12% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 21 at 21:23 GMT.