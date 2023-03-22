Lightwave Logic Announces Breakthrough Performance Results for Commercial-Class Electro-Optic Polymer

1310nm Wavelength, Popular in Hyperscale Datacenter Applications, Represents the Primary Area of Focus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that its latest commercial-class EO polymer material has achieved breakthrough performance metrics at 1310 nanometers (nm), a wavelength popular in hyperscale datacenter applications.

These commercial-class improvements include a significantly higher electro-optic coefficient exceeding 200 pm/V, which allows for very low drive power of 1 volt or less. Other characteristics include optimized chromophore loading, superior low optical loss, excellent temporal stability at 85 Celsius, and extremely high thermal and photo stability. The breakthrough commercial-class EO material is expected to enable ultra-small footprint modulators with at least 100 GHz bandwidth as well as meeting all critical requirements for pluggable transceivers, on-board optics and co-packaging solutions.

"The achievement of these results at the 1310nm bandwidth positions us for potential near-term licensing opportunities in datacenter applications," said Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "Our robust progress with our proprietary chromophores will allow us to provide competitive performance above and beyond other optical modulator competitors in use today. At a recent industry conference, we heard from the hyperscale industry that polymers offer important performance advantages as compared to other optical modulators in use today – reflective of our significant progress with our proprietary chromophores.

"As we move through 2023, our technology is well positioned to serve as the industry's next-generation super-high-performance engine that enables high speed, low power and small footprints for pluggable transceivers, on-board optics and co-packaging solutions in datacenter applications and beyond. I look forward to providing our shareholders with further updates in the near-term as we move to commercialization," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

