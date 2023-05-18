Lightwave Logic Secures U.S. Patent Issuance for Innovative Design Technique to Enable Foundry-Level Manufacture of Polymer Modulators

Company Fortifies IP Portfolio with Patent Issuance for Innovative Polymer Cladding Design to Enhance Polymer Modulator Performance in a Manner Amenable to High-Volume Foundry Production

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the issuance of a U.S. patent for a cutting-edge design technique, enhancing the performance of polymer modulators through the use of innovative polymer cladding design that is amenable for high-volume foundry fabrication when integrated with silicon photonics.

The patent – entitled "Electro-optic polymer devices having high performance claddings and methods of preparing the same" (Patent No. US 11,614,670 B2) – details a novel fabrication process that allows Lightwave Logic's proprietary polymers to perform more effectively and to be fabricated by silicon foundries in a high-volume manufacturing environment. It also introduces a more efficient process for improving the performance of the polymer claddings, leading to increased poling efficiency and lower losses in both optical and RF aspects.

Dr. Michael Lebby, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic, commented: "The issuance of this patent is another exciting IP milestone for Lightwave Logic, fortifying our intellectual property portfolio and showcasing our commitment to potential customers. Concurrently, this new patent is helping us move forward with our commercial discussions through the enabling of enhanced performance and simplified manufacturing of our polymer modulators with silicon photonics. As we continue our commercialization journey, I firmly believe that our continued innovation will create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

LWLG@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightwave-logic-secures-us-patent-issuance-for-innovative-design-technique-to-enable-foundry-level-manufacture-of-polymer-modulators-301827123.html

SOURCE Lightwave Logic, Inc.