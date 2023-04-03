Lightwave Logic to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 25, 2023

CEO Dr. Michael Lebby to Host Corporate Update Presentation Following Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced the scheduling of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders for 10:00 a.m. Mountain time on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Hilton Denver Inverness in Englewood, Colorado.

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be followed by a corporate update presentation detailing recent accomplishments as well as future milestones, hosted by Chairman and CEO Dr. Michael Lebby.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight time Location: Hilton Denver Inverness – Conference A, 200 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO 80112

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1606788&tp_key=46383b9166

For those unable to attend the meeting in-person, a live webcast and replay will be available at the webcast link above. Supporting materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Lightwave Logic website.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our company is subject; other factors beyond the company's control.

