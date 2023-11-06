ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced that management has been invited to attend the ROTH MKM New York Technology Conference, the ROTH MKM Deer Valley Conference and the Sequire Puerto Rico Investor Summit, taking place November 15th, December 14-15th and January 24th respectively.

Lightwave Logic management are scheduled to provide a presentation for in-person attendees at the Sequire Puerto Rico Investor Summit, and will host one-on-one meetings with qualified institutional investors at each event, as follows:

ROTH MKM 12th Annual New York Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Location: New York, NY

ROTH MKM 12th Annual Deer Valley Conference

Date: Thursday & Friday, December 14-15, 2023 Location: Park City, UT

Sequire Puerto Rico Investor Summit

Date: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Location: San Juan, PR

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact MZ Group at LWLG@mzgroup.us.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) develops a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

LWLG@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

