Likhitha Infrastructure Limited is an India-based company that is focused on laying pipeline networks along with the construction of associated facilities and providing Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Services for City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects in India. The Company's operations include three principal business lines: Cross Country Pipelines and associated facilities; CGD including compressed natural gas (CNG) stations; and O&M of piped natural gas (PNG) services. Its Cross-Country Pipeline projects entail the laying of oil and gas pipelines over long distances across the country. Its CGD projects entail transportation or distribution of natural gas to consumers in domestic, commercial, or industrial and transport sectors through a network of pipelines. Its O&M Services business includes management services for CGD networks, other repairs, modernization, scheduled shutdowns, as well as overhauling and maintenance of existing pipelines.

Sector -