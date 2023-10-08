Certain Equity Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-OCT-2023. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 1095 days starting from 8-OCT-2020 to 8-OCT-2023.
Details:
The promoters, namely Srinivasa Rao Gaddipati and Likhitha Gaddipati have agreed not to dispose off an aggregate of 20% of post-issue capital shares for a period of three years from the allotment date in the issue.
The entire remaining pre-issue share capital of the company will be under lock-up for one year from the allotment date in the issue.
Certain Equity Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 8-OCT-2023.
October 07, 2023
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023