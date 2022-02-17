Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Likewise Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIKE   GB00BHNWH003

LIKEWISE GROUP PLC

(LIKE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Florida House passes ban on abortion after 15 weeks, sends bill to Senate

02/17/2022 | 12:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: Activists hold anti-choice demonstration on anniversary of Roe v. Wade at U.S. Supreme Court in Washington

(Reuters) -Florida's House of Representatives passed a bill to ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy late on Wednesday, a measure several Republican-led states are pushing as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the constitutionality of such limits.

House approval moments before midnight sent consideration of the legislation to the state Senate, which is expected to pass it in the near future. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has likewise signaled his support for the bill.

Enactment in the Tallahassee statehouse would significantly reduce access to late-term abortions for women across the U.S. Southeast, many of whom travel hundreds of miles to end pregnancies in Florida because of stricter abortion laws in surrounding states.

Republican lawmakers around the country have introduced bills mirroring a 15-week abortion ban enacted by Mississippi in 2018 and now under review by the Supreme Court on appeal after lower courts struck down the measure as unconstitutional. Arizona's Senate and West Virginia's House passed similar 15-week abortion bans on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gabriella Borter in New York; Additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Colleen Jenkins, Cynthia Osterman and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Gabriella Borter


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 62,0 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net income 2021 1,60 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net Debt 2021 2,80 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92,6 M 126 M 126 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 233
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart LIKEWISE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Likewise Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIKEWISE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,39 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony John Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Povey CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Paul P. S. Bassi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Steventon Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew James William Simpson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIKEWISE GROUP PLC-16.13%124
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.22%16 273
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-8.75%11 259
RH-20.43%9 155
DUNELM GROUP PLC-7.53%3 538
AT HOME GROUP INC.0.00%2 412