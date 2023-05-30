Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Likewise Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIKE   GB00BHNWH003

LIKEWISE GROUP PLC

(LIKE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:53:24 2023-05-30 am EDT
24.60 GBX   -1.60%
09:34aLikewise Group hails trading in line with expectations
AN
05/16FTSE 100 Closes Down Dragged by Oil Stocks; Vodafone Slips
DJ
05/16Likewise widens annual loss despite doubling revenue; maintains payout
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Likewise Group hails trading in line with expectations

05/30/2023 | 09:34am EDT
Likewise Group PLC - Birmingham, England-based domestic and commercial floor coverings distributor - Says that its businesses in both residential and commercial flooring have continued to improve following its full-year results, and that the company continues to trade in line with market expectations.

Year-to-date group revenue is up 18% year-on-year, while likewise branded businesses are up 25%. The new High Bay Distribution Centre in Glasgow is also due to start operating on Tuesday, which Likewise says will provide "significant" extra storage and processing capacity for Scotland, England and Wales.

Current stock price: 24.60 pence

12-month change: down 24%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 137 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2023 1,30 M 1,61 M 1,61 M
Net Debt 2023 25,8 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 27,8x
Yield 2023 1,20%
Capitalization 61,0 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 455
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart LIKEWISE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Likewise Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIKEWISE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 25,00 GBX
Average target price 26,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony John Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Roy Povey CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Paul P. S. Bassi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Steventon Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew James William Simpson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIKEWISE GROUP PLC57.48%75
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.52%14 076
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-1.14%7 296
RH-7.62%5 443
DUNELM GROUP PLC12.56%2 745
ARHAUS, INC.-26.26%1 007
