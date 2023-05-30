Likewise Group hails trading in line with expectations

Likewise Group PLC - Birmingham, England-based domestic and commercial floor coverings distributor - Says that its businesses in both residential and commercial flooring have continued to improve following its full-year results, and that the company continues to trade in line with market expectations.

Year-to-date group revenue is up 18% year-on-year, while likewise branded businesses are up 25%. The new High Bay Distribution Centre in Glasgow is also due to start operating on Tuesday, which Likewise says will provide "significant" extra storage and processing capacity for Scotland, England and Wales.

Current stock price: 24.60 pence

12-month change: down 24%

