13.12.2023

Green Hydrogen will become an important global energy source in the near future and will drive growth in the entire global energy market over the next few decades. With a macro vision, Vietnam Machinery Installation Corporation - JSC (LILAMA) has had a strategy and taken steady steps to become one of the first businesses in the world to participate in the production chain supply chain. Global Green Hydrogen Production.

Carrying out the tasks assigned by Vietnam Machinery Installation Corporation to Lilama 10 Joint Stock Company (LILAMA 10) to carry out manufacturing, assembly, test run and packaging of 02 20MW electrolysis equipment modules for the project West Coast Green Hydrogen Production Plant, California - USA.

All stages of manufacturing, installation, commissioning and packaging are carried out at Hai Duong Mechanical Equipment Manufacturing Factory under LILAMA 10. After a period of focused construction, LILAMA10's engineers and workers have worked hard and overcome all challenges to achieve technical, aesthetic, safety, quality and progress goals.

In August 2023, Hai Duong Mechanical Equipment Manufacturing Factory - LILAMA 10 handed over 2 electrolysis equipment modules of the green hydrogen production plant project in West Coast (USA) with an output of 10 tons of hydrogen per day for partner Thyssenkrupp Nucera.

"Completion and handover of 02 electrolysis equipment modules to partner Thyssenkrupp Nucera, LILAMA 10 is the first unit in Vietnam to successfully manufacture and assemble important modules for this system", said LILAMA 10 representative proudly.

Hai Duong Mechanical Equipment Manufacturing Factory (LILAMA 10) where 02 electrolysis equipment modules are manufactured, assembled, tested and packaged in the green hydrogen production plant project in West Coast (USA)

With the completion and handover of 02 electrolysis equipment modules to partner Thyssenkrupp Nucera meeting the set quality and schedule, LILAMA 10 Joint Stock Company continues to be assigned the task of implementation by Vietnam Machinery Installation Corporation. steel structure fabrication work for the world's largest NEOM Green Hydrogen Project in Saudi Arabia. The project includes manufacturing and assembly of 110 electrolysis equipment modules, with a total investment of more than 8 billion USD.

For the Neom Green Hydrogen project, it will be implemented simultaneously at 2 factories: Hai Duong Mechanical Equipment Manufacturing Factory (LILAMA 10 Joint Stock Company) processing and manufacturing steel structure equipment; Pha Rung Factory (Vietnam Machinery Installation Corporation) processes and manufactures technological pipes, installs mechanical complexes, E&I systems, and packages for transportation.

With extensive experience in the field of mechanical processing and installation, LILAMA10 fully believes that the project will be successfully implemented by LILAMA 10 officers, engineers, and workers, meeting the requirements of safety, progress as well as strict standards for project quality.

On December 5, 2023, at Pha Rung Factory (Thuy Nguyen, Hai Phong City), Vietnam Machinery Installation Corporation (LILAMA) held a ceremony to complete the handover of the first shipment for the Green Hydrogen Project. Neom in Saudi Arabia, thereby once again affirming the skills and capabilities of LILAMA and LILAMA 10 in participating in large-scale clean, green energy projects on a global scale, not only contributing bringing the LILAMA and LILAMA 10 brands to the world but also contributing to the Vietnamese economy in the import-export balance.

On December 5, 2023, LILAMA and LILAMA 10 completed the manufacturing, assembly, acceptance, packaging, and are ready to export the first 04 electrolysis modules for the Neom Project in Saudi Arabia.

This is the result of the spirit of daring to think, daring to do, daring to take responsibility in direction, administration and the work effort and creativity of LILAMA engineers and workers in general and LILAMA 10 in particular. private. This is also an important milestone affirming the skills and capabilities of LILAMA and LILAMA 10 in participating in large-scale clean, green energy projects globally, not only contributing to the LILAMA brand and LILAMA 10 to the World.

In particular, the valuable experiences of LILAMA and LILAMA 10 will help Vietnam be ready to deploy clean, long-term, sustainable complementary energy systems, contributing to ensuring energy security and reducing climate change. in the future, contributing to the implementation of Net Zero CO2 emissions goals outlined in the previous COP26, COP27 and COP28 climate change summits taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

