DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArcosJet DMCC and Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet, have announced ArcosJet’s purchase of 10 Lilium Jets, expected to be delivered through 2026 & 2027. Following the appointment of ArcosJet as an exclusive authorized dealer for private sales of the Lilium Jet in their region, ArcosJet’s purchase means eVTOL travel will soon be available for customers in the Middle East.



The Lilium Pioneer Edition Jet will offer the largest cabin in its category, low-noise, high-speed regional transport with zero operating emissions, where passengers will enjoy large panoramic views in its spacious 4-seat cabin. Deliveries of the premium eVTOL jet are expected to begin in early 2026. The Lilium Jets will be delivered to customers with a comprehensive maintenance program, pilot training, and two charging stations.

“Today we are pleased to announce the details of our purchase of Lilium Pioneer Edition Jets and are confident that the aircraft will quickly find buyers and lay the foundations for the development of sustainable air transport in the Middle East. Together with Lilium, ArcosJet offers its customers best-in-class innovations and developments for the future of transport. We see this as the most profitable investment in the high-tech and sustainable future of aviation, as well as in the development of regional air mobility,” said Mikhail Alenkin, ArcosJet founder and CEO.

“Together with ArcosJet, we are excited to be entering new markets by introducing our revolutionary Lilium Jet and thrilled with their firm commitment for 10 jets. With ArcosJet’s experience and expertise in private aircraft sales, I am confident our partnership will help customers appreciate the unique capabilities of eVTOL flight.” said Sebastien Borel, Chief Commercial Officer at Lilium.

The Lilium Pioneer Edition Jet is the first planned model of the Lilium Jet and will comfortably seat four passengers on estimated non-stop flights of up to 175 km at 250 km/h. The first manned flight of the type-conforming aircraft is scheduled for late 2024, with type certification expected in late 2025.

At the 2023 Dubai Airshow, taking place from November 13-17, ArcosJet and Lilium are showcasing a full-scale mockup of the Lilium Jet interior experience for the first time in the Middle East, located at stand 84.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About ArcosJet

Founded in 2014 ArcosJet has become one of the top business aircraft brokers with strong presence in the Middle East, Europe, the CIS and worldwide, featuring a portfolio of dozens of successful international aircraft transactions with a specialization in large and long-range business jets segment. By early 2020s the company has expanded its business portfolio to projects in airline industry, new aircraft dealership, helicopter & eVTOL operation and infrastructure.

Lilium Forward Looking Statements

