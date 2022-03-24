Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lilium N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LILM   NL0015000F41

LILIUM N.V.

(LILM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Lilium N.V. With Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/24/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lilium N.V. (“Lilium” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LILM, LILMW) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Lilium is the subject of a report published by Iceberg Research on March 14, 2022. The report alleges that experts have “raised serious doubts about” the Company’s Lilium Jet reaching its target range of flying 155 miles based on "its configuration of 36 ducted fans (recently reduced to 30) that devour power during takeoff and landing (hovering), and leaves little power for actual flight." According to the report, while the Company “promises its Jet has ready access to battery cells,” one battery supplier is an associated company whose CEO was “accused by General Motors of misrepresenting battery performance while at his previous company.” Based on this news, shares of Lilium fell by almost 34% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LILIUM N.V.
04:23pINVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Lilium N.V. With Losses..
BU
02:11pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Investigating Lilium N.V. - LILM
BU
03/21LILIUM N.V.(NASDAQGS : LILM) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
03/17LILIUM ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lilium N.V. on Behalf of Liliu..
BU
03/16SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liliu..
PR
03/15Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigati..
BU
03/15INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Lilium N.V. (LI..
BU
03/15The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Lilium N.V. (LILM, LILMW) o..
BU
03/14Lilium Falls to Record Low Amid Iceberg Research Short Report; Faces $652 Million Overh..
MT
03/08Lilium Partners With NetJets, FlightSafety for Potential Purchase of Up to 150 Electric..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LILIUM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -156 M - -
Net cash 2021 342 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 973 M 973 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 922
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart LILIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Lilium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LILIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,43 $
Average target price 14,08 $
Spread / Average Target 310%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Wiegand Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Richardson Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Enders Chairman
Alastair McIntosh Chief Technology Officer
Yves Yemsi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LILIUM N.V.-50.51%973
THE BOEING COMPANY-7.59%109 835
AIRBUS SE-4.56%92 695
TEXTRON INC.-4.68%15 920
DASSAULT AVIATION43.26%12 455
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-38.67%6 758