Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lilium N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LILM   NL0015000F41

LILIUM N.V.

(LILM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.590 USD   +4.36%
05:50pLILM STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Investigates Lilium N.V. (LILM) f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
05:46aLILM ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 17, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. Shareholders
PR
01:36aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. - LILM; QELL
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LILM Stock News: Robbins LLP Investigates Lilium N.V. (LILM) f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) on Behalf of Shareholders

05/03/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM, LILMW, QELL, QELLW) and its officers and directors to determine whether they breached their fiduciary duties and violated securities laws regarding the Company's ability to launch the Lilium Jet. Lilium purports to be a next-generation transportation company focused on developing an electric vertical take-off-and-landing ("eVTOL") aircraft for use in a new type of high-speed air transportation for people and goods.

If you would like more information about our investigation into Lilium N.V.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: According to a complaint filed against Lilium, the documents filed in support of the business combination between it and Qell Acquisition Corp. touted the Company's technology, team, and resources, and explained that the money raised from the business combination would "be used to fund the commercial launch of Lilium's 7-Seater Jet." However, defendants failed to disclose that Lilium had overstated the Lilium Jet's design and capabilities and its timely certification. Further, Lilium misrepresented its ability to obtain or create the necessary batteries for the Lilium Jet and failed to disclose the merger would not generate enough cash to commercially launch the Lilium Jet.

On March 14, 2022, market analyst Iceberg Research released a report entitled "LILIUM NV – THE LOSING HORSE IN THE EVTOL RACE," which detailed the current state of Lilium. Specifically, the report contends that Lilium is not on track to meet its certification timeline, the energy density of battery cells required by Lilium are currently not available commercially, and the Company only has 18 more months of cash on hand. On this news, Lilium's stock price fell 34% per share, to close at $2.44 per share on March 14, 2022.

Next Steps: If you acquired shares of Lilium N.V. (LILM) between March 30, 2021 and March 14, 2022, you have legal options. Contact us for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:

Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Lilium N.V. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LILIUM N.V.
05:50pLILM STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Investigates Lilium N.V. (LILM) f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp...
BU
05:46aLILM ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 17, 2022 in th..
PR
01:36aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liliu..
PR
04/28JPMorgan Starts Lilium at Neutral With $5 Price Target
MT
04/27Lilium Completes Second European Union Aviation Safety Agency Design Approval Audit
MT
04/27LILIUM N : progresses towards EASA Design Organization Approval (DOA) with successful seco..
PU
04/27Lilium progresses towards EASA Design Organization Approval with successful second audi..
AQ
04/27Lilium N.V. Successfully Completes the Second Design Organization Approval Audit by the..
CI
04/26LILM ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 17, 2022 in th..
PR
04/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Liliu..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LILIUM N.V.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -222 M - -
Net cash 2022 69,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 980 M 980 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 964
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart LILIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Lilium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LILIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,44 $
Average target price 11,86 $
Spread / Average Target 245%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Wiegand Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Richardson Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Enders Chairman
Alastair McIntosh Chief Technology Officer
Yves Yemsi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LILIUM N.V.-50.36%980
THE BOEING COMPANY-26.07%87 923
AIRBUS SE-7.46%86 051
TEXTRON INC.-10.30%15 071
DASSAULT AVIATION68.11%13 956
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.22%4 225