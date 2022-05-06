Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lilium N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LILM   NL0015000F41

LILIUM N.V.

(LILM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/06 08:50:07 am EDT
3.245 USD   +3.51%
08:37aLilium Announces Date for Q1 '22 Webcast
GL
05/03LILM STOCK NEWS : Robbins LLP Investigates Lilium N.V. (LILM) f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) on Behalf of Shareholders
BU
05/03LILM ALERT : The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 17, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Lilium N.V. f/k/a Qell Acquisition Corp. Shareholders
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lilium Announces Date for Q1 '22 Webcast

05/06/2022 | 08:37am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO and MUNICH, Germany, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (“Lilium”) (NASDAQ: LILM), today announced that it plans to release its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Business Update on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

There will be a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The webcast will be available on the Lilium investor relations website https://investors.lilium.com/.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil. Lilium’s 750+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Contact Information for Investors

Folke Rauscher, Lilium
+49 151 41 45 23 86
folke.rauscher@lilium.com
investors@lilium.com

Contact Information for Media
Meredith Bell, Lilium
+41 79 432 57 79
meredith.bell@lilium.com
press@lilium.com


Analyst Recommendations on LILIUM N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -222 M - -
Net cash 2022 69,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 893 M 893 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 964
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart LILIUM N.V.
Duration : Period :
Lilium N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LILIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,14 $
Average target price 11,86 $
Spread / Average Target 278%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Wiegand Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Richardson Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Enders Chairman
Alastair McIntosh Chief Technology Officer
Yves Yemsi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LILIUM N.V.-54.76%893
AIRBUS SE-2.97%90 212
THE BOEING COMPANY-22.03%89 023
TEXTRON INC.-6.45%14 996
DASSAULT AVIATION68.95%14 024
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-21.34%4 165