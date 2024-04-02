Standby flight instruments supplied by Garmin represent a key safety feature of the Lilium Jet and will provide fully redundant flight instrumentation



First units have been delivered to Lilium to be integrated in the first Lilium Jets and the Lilium Jet flight simulator for pilot training

MUNICH, Germany, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, announced today that it has received the first set of standby flight instruments from Garmin®, a leading provider of avionics solutions. The deliveries, which follow the multi-year supplier contract signed by Lilium and Garmin in 2023, will be integrated into the first Lilium Jets being produced and the Lilium Jet flight simulator, used for pilot training.

In aviation parlance, standby instrumentation is intended to serve as a backup display in case of a failure of the primary cockpit instrumentation. As such, the component supplied by Garmin represents a key safety feature of the Lilium Jet and will provide an additional layer of protection for crew and passengers. This redundancy will help pave the Lilium Jet’s path to dual type-certification by the FAA and EASA.

Garmin is a leading provider of avionics solutions for general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, and has several decades of experience in meeting the highest aviation certification standards. The standby flight instrument supplied by Garmin, which is already in use on thousands of certified aircraft, will be integrated into the Lilium Jet’s cockpit and will interface with the jet’s flight control computer, providing inertial sensor data (e.g. attitude, acceleration, etc.) and additional key outputs to the flight control system, as well as serving as a modern, touchscreen flight display that works independently of the primary avionics system.

Martin Schuebel, Lilium Senior Vice President Procurement said: “Our decision to collaborate with Garmin on this critical system followed an extensive evaluation process and we are delighted with the great progress. These first deliveries confirm once again our strategy of working with tier one aerospace companies with proven experience in delivering products certified to the highest standards of aviation safety.”

Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President of Aviation Sales and Marketing said: “We are proud to be part of an outstanding team supporting certification and entry into service of the Lilium Jet. Garmin is committed to innovation, and we are excited to supply our standby flight instrument solution that will add extraordinary capability to the Lilium Jet cockpit.”

Lilium began assembly of the first Lilium Jet at its manufacturing and testing facilities near Munich at the end of 2023. The first piloted flight test of the Lilium Jet is targeted to occur in late 2024.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 950+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Garmin International, Inc

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world’s first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention.

