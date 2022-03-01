Lilium N : 2021 FY Letter to Shareholders

We're closely monitoring the effects of COVID, the conflict in Europe and general economic factors on our business and planning. These factors put pressure on our employee, material and non-recurring supply chain costs (e.g., tooling and engineering services), as well as affecting other stakeholders and regulatory agencies. We will provide a full year financial outlook, together with an update on the program, at our next Business Update in May.

New supplemental private and fractional sales offering

We have received strong interest from the private and business professional segments eager to own or utilize our aircraft and to participate in the advancement of sustainable aviation. They believe the Lilium Jet, with its unique electric-jet propulsion technology, emission-free operation, low noise signature, spacious cabin and outstanding customer experience, is especially well suited to the premium demands of these segments. We therefore will extend our commercial offering to private individuals and business professionals through either direct sales or through a fractional ownership model that we expect to implement through an anticipated collaboration with NetJets.

We believe the private and business professional segments will be highly attractive markets and will drive early adoption of eVTOL aircraft. Importantly, we also see these segments as being a great supplemental business for Lilium, building on our previously announced relationship with Brazilian airline Azul and the planned launch of networks in Florida and Germany.

Lilium's mission is to provide a safe, sustainable product that is widely available across use cases and geog- raphies. We also believe the world is in an environmental crisis and that aerospace must do more to decar- bonize. On a per-passenger basis, it is worth noting that the private jet sector is among the industry's biggest emitters. By addressing this market, our aircraft can have a disproportionate impact on the reduction of carbon emissions in aviation. Meanwhile, as a passenger service, we believe the Lilium Jet can be price-competitive with ground transport alternatives. Our future plans for meaningfully larger aircraft will also allow us to move more people and goods at significantly lower price points.

NetJets Agreement

Lilium has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with the world's largest private jet company NetJets. Lilium is excited to work with NetJets in expanding our product and commercial offerings. The proposed intent of the parties in the MOU is as follows:

NetJets to have the right to order up to 150 Lilium Jets for its fractional ownership program in the US and Europe NetJets to prospectively support Lilium Jet sales to private individuals whose aircraft will then be managed by NetJets or its affiliates NetJets affiliate to prospectively be the flight operations partner for Lilium's Florida network and potentially other networks

The proposed arrangement with NetJets remains subject to the parties finalizing commercial terms and definitive documentation.