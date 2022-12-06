Lilium N : 2022 Q3 Letter to Shareholders

Shareholder Letter Q3 2022

Dear Lilium shareholders, We are excited to share with you our latest key achievements: First commercial contract with pre-delivery deposits eVolare secures deliveries of 10 aircraft, with option to purchase additional 10

eVolare to serve the Greater London area

eVolare to pay pre-delivery payment to Lilium to secure aircraft delivery slots 1

Coincides with the formal launch of the Lilium Pioneer Edition First major commercial agreement in the Middle East with SAUDIA SAUDIA will have option to purchase up to 100 Lilium Jets and establish eVTOL network in Saudi Arabia

Total order pipeline of 603 aircraft, funneling to binding contracts in 2023 Successful fundraising completed on Nov 22, 2022 Capital raise of $119 million

Investment from existing shareholders, new investors, and strategic partners Significant progress towards Type Certification ~80% of certification plans now submitted to EASA - up from 38% in Q2

3rd Design Organization Approval (DOA) audit set for December 2022 Flight test campaign reinforces aircraft capabilities Flight tests continue including ground effects, downwash measurements and further high-speed testing (120 kts)

2nd technology demonstrator aircraft ready to join test campaign in Q1 2023 1 Payment to be made in early 2023. Business Update | Q3 2022

Commercial traction In our last shareholder letter, we outlined our commercial strategy, in which we focus in the first phase on the premium private and business aviation segment, before addressing in a second phase mass-market demand for scheduled regional services. To support the first phase, the Lilium Pioneer Edition Jet was launched to address sales to private individuals. This limited edition comes with a compelling service, support, and training package, as well as customizable options for the cabin configuration and exclusive fabrics and materials. The Lilium Pioneer Edition is limited to a total of 50 aircraft, all of which we expect to sell by the end of 2023, with pre-delivery payments of at least 50% of the purchase price prior to delivery. In conjunction with the launch of the Pioneer Edition, Lilium has signed a binding contract with eVolare, a subsidiary of Volare Aviation, one of the United Kingdom's largest helicopter and private jet operators. With its base in Oxford, UK, eVolare opens access to prime locations around the UK, including­ London. This partnership includes a firm commitment for ten Lilium Pioneer Edition Jets, including pre-delivery payment, with an option to purchase an additional ten. → WATCH - Dustin Dryden, Chairman and founder Volare Aviation Business Update | Q3 2022 3

In October, Lilium announced that Saudi Arabia's national carrier SAUDIA had agreed its intent to purchase up to 100 Lilium Jets and to deploy a high-speed eVTOL network in the kingdom. We believe that this partnership is the first of its kind in the Middle East and aligns with Lilium's premium launch positioning. As part of the partnership, SAUDIA intends to support Lilium with local regulatory approvals. Thanks to its ducted-jet architecture, its spacious cabin, its scalability and its 10-9 EASA safety standard2 , the Lilium Jet is well suited to the demands of our customers; it can address different mission profiles, weather ­environments, and all aviation segments. These two agreements bring the total order pipeline to 603 aircraft. Lilium will continue to convert further of its existing commercial MoUs into binding aircraft purchase agreements in 2023. Lilium views pre-delivery payments as an integral component of our future capital structure. 2 EASA certification requires a 10-9 safety level (less than one catastrophic failure in a billion flight hours). Business Update | Q3 2022 4