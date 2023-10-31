Lilium B.V., formerly Qell Acquisition Corp., is a transportation company. The Company is focused on developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in air transport system for people and goods that offers connectivity. The Company's product is an electric, seven-seater jet aircraft that take-off and land vertically with low noise, which is called as the Lilium Jet. Its eVTOL aircraft is made up of battery technology, lightweight materials, sensors and computing power and propulsion technology. The Company's Lilium Jet architecture is based on Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT) technology. DEVT consists of electric turbofans mounted within a cylindrical duct. The Company also operates a digital platform, which provides integration between Lilium Jets and its vertiports. Its online booking channels help customers find suitable flights, make reservations, select related travel products and collect necessary passenger information.