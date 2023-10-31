Delayed
Lilium N : 20231025 Airtec Presentation
October 31, 2023 at 03:26 am EDT
Development of the Lilium Jet
Bhavesh Mandalia, Chief Airworthiness Officer and Deputy CTO 30 October 2023
800+
EMPLOYEES
2/3 IN PROGRAM AND ENGINEERING
58+
NATIONALITIES FROM 6 CONTINENTS
10,000 M
2
MANUFACTURING FACILITIES
LISTED SINCE SEPTEMBER 2021
German-based aerospace company
Global leader in electric jet aviation
~800 employees
, including 450+ engineers
founded in 2015 and
with unique aircraft design and
with deep aerospace experience
listed on Nasdaq in 2021
proprietary technologies
Co-located and fully integrated
Most advanced electric jet aircraft program
in
design, prototyping, testing,
regulatory approval process,
and production capabilities
with expected market entry in 2025
P. 2
Source: Company information
The Lilium Jet
135kt
175KM OPERATING RANGE
1
68dBA at 100m
1
FULLY ELECTRIC
1
10
-9 SAFETY LEVEL 2
Source: Architectural performance assessment of an eVTOL aircraft. Lilium engineering assessment. Management estimates.
1 Performance targets based on
P. 3
current development status of aircraft. Cruise speed based on Lilium engineering assessment assuming flight at 10,000 ft. Range refers to physical range
(service range + reserves).
2 Lilium's primarycertification authority stipulates probabilityof a catastrophic failure must not exceed 10 -9.
Ultimate cabin experience
Source: Architectural performance assessment of an eVTOL aircraft. Lilium engineering assessment. Management estimates.
P. 4
Versatile design can open up multiple business segments
4 PASSENGER
6 PASSENGER
CLUB CABIN
SHUTTLE CABIN
Source: Company information.
P. 5
Tier 1 suppliers
Avionics and flight
Aerostructures
Seats
Interior, interior lights
Engine rotor blades
Aerostructures
Inceptor system
control computer
and floor
and engine shaft
Data recorder
Landing gear,
Energy management
Cells for
E-motors for the engine
Electrical Wiring
Electric
wheels and struts
system
batteries
Interconnection System
motor bearings
Source: Company information, management estimates.
P. 6
Key aircraft enablers
PROPULSION
FLIGHT SCIENCES
BATTERY
CERTIFICATION
Source: Lilium management estimates. Note: Core technologies for the Lilium Jet, such as electric ducted jet engines, proprietary battery
P. 7
systems, and architecture and flight controls, remain in development.
PROPULSION
Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust: (DEVT)
Very low noise
Safer and
and vibration
more redundant
Source: Lilium management estimates. Note: Core technologies for the Lilium Jet, such as electric ducted
P. 8
jet engines, proprietary battery systems, and architecture and flight controls, remain in development.
FLIGHT SCIENCES
Windtunnel testing
Source: Company information.
FLIGHT SCIENCES
Flight testing
P. 10
Lilium B.V., formerly Qell Acquisition Corp., is a transportation company. The Company is focused on developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in air transport system for people and goods that offers connectivity. The Company's product is an electric, seven-seater jet aircraft that take-off and land vertically with low noise, which is called as the Lilium Jet. Its eVTOL aircraft is made up of battery technology, lightweight materials, sensors and computing power and propulsion technology. The Company's Lilium Jet architecture is based on Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust (DEVT) technology. DEVT consists of electric turbofans mounted within a cylindrical duct. The Company also operates a digital platform, which provides integration between Lilium Jets and its vertiports. Its online booking channels help customers find suitable flights, make reservations, select related travel products and collect necessary passenger information.
