Development of the Lilium Jet

Bhavesh Mandalia, Chief Airworthiness Officer and Deputy CTO 30 October 2023

2015

FOUNDED IN MUNICH

800+

EMPLOYEES

2/3 IN PROGRAM AND ENGINEERING

58+

NATIONALITIES FROM 6 CONTINENTS

10,000 M2

MANUFACTURING FACILITIES

$ 1.4 BN

TOTAL

FUNDING

LISTED SINCE SEPTEMBER 2021

German-based aerospace company

Global leader in electric jet aviation

~800 employees, including 450+ engineers

founded in 2015 and

with unique aircraft design and

with deep aerospace experience

listed on Nasdaq in 2021

proprietary technologies

Co-located and fully integrated

Most advanced electric jet aircraft program in

design, prototyping, testing,

regulatory approval process,

and production capabilities

with expected market entry in 2025

The Lilium Jet

135kt

175KM OPERATING RANGE1

68dBA at 100m1

FULLY ELECTRIC1

10-9 SAFETY LEVEL2

Ultimate cabin experience

CABIN

VIBRATION

PILOT

Versatile design can open up multiple business segments​

4 PASSENGER

6 PASSENGER

CLUB CABIN

SHUTTLE CABIN

Tier 1 suppliers

Avionics and flight

Aerostructures

Seats

Interior, interior lights

Engine rotor blades

Aerostructures

Inceptor system

control computer

and floor

and engine shaft

Data recorder

Landing gear,

Energy management

Cells for

E-motors for the engine

Electrical Wiring

Electric

wheels and struts

system

batteries

Interconnection System

motor bearings

Key aircraft enablers

PROPULSION

FLIGHT SCIENCES

BATTERY

CERTIFICATION

PROPULSION

Ducted Electric Vectored Thrust: (DEVT)

Very low noise

Safer and

and vibration

more redundant

Designed for scalability

FLIGHT SCIENCES

Windtunnel testing

FLIGHT SCIENCES

Flight testing

