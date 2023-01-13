Advanced search
Lilium N : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
2022Lilium N : MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF LILIUM N.V - Form 6-K
PU
2022Transcript : Lilium N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
Lilium N : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K

01/13/2023 | 05:20pm EST
Explanatory Note

Geoff Richardson resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Lilium N.V. ("Lilium"), effective January 15, 2023, in order to pursue another opportunity. Lilium has appointed Oliver Vogelgesang, currently Lilium's Senior Vice President Finance & Controlling, as Lilium's new Chief Financial Officer effective January 15, 2023. Mr. Richardson did not advise the Lilium Board of Directors of any disagreement on any matters related to the operations of Lilium.

Mr. Vogelgesang joined Lilium in July 2021 as Senior Vice President Finance & Controlling, tasked with building the Controlling and Investor Relations functions. Mr. Vogelgesang brings almost 30 years of finance and aerospace experience, most recently serving as Managing Director Finance Airbus Germany and Senior Vice President Finance & Controlling of the important A320 Family program. Previously, Mr. Vogelgesang spent four years as Vice President Investor Relations at Airbus Group and held several additional roles in Finance, Program Management and Restructuring Programs. Mr. Vogelgesang studied aerospace engineering at TU Munich and holds a MBA from the University of Saarbrücken.

Incorporation by Reference

The contents of this Report on Form 6-K are hereby incorporated by reference into each of the Company's registration statements on Form F-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 3, 2022 (File Nos. 333-267718 and 333-267719), the Company's post-effective amendment No.1 to Form F-1 on Form F-3 filed with the SEC on October 3, 2022 (File No. 333-265592), the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 filed with the SEC on November 25, 2022, as amended or supplemented (File No. 333-268562) and the Company's registration statement on Form S-8 filed with the SEC on November 18, 2021 (File No. 333-261175).

Disclaimer

Lilium NV published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 22:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
