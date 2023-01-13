Lilium N : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K

Explanatory Note

Geoff Richardson resigned as Chief Financial Officer of Lilium N.V. ("Lilium"), effective January 15, 2023, in order to pursue another opportunity. Lilium has appointed Oliver Vogelgesang, currently Lilium's Senior Vice President Finance & Controlling, as Lilium's new Chief Financial Officer effective January 15, 2023. Mr. Richardson did not advise the Lilium Board of Directors of any disagreement on any matters related to the operations of Lilium.

Mr. Vogelgesang joined Lilium in July 2021 as Senior Vice President Finance & Controlling, tasked with building the Controlling and Investor Relations functions. Mr. Vogelgesang brings almost 30 years of finance and aerospace experience, most recently serving as Managing Director Finance Airbus Germany and Senior Vice President Finance & Controlling of the important A320 Family program. Previously, Mr. Vogelgesang spent four years as Vice President Investor Relations at Airbus Group and held several additional roles in Finance, Program Management and Restructuring Programs. Mr. Vogelgesang studied aerospace engineering at TU Munich and holds a MBA from the University of Saarbrücken.

Incorporation by Reference

