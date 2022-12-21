Advanced search
    LILM   NL0015000F41

LILIUM N.V.

(LILM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
1.170 USD   -1.68%
Lilium N : MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF LILIUM N.V - Form 6-K
PU
08:00aTranscript : Lilium N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
12/19Certain Restricted Stock Units of Lilium N.V. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-DEC-2022.
CI
Lilium N : MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF LILIUM N.V - Form 6-K

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF LILIUM N.V.

December 21, 2022

Michael Andersen, Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Lilium N.V. (the "Company"), opened the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") as the chair of the Meeting and designated Dirk-Jan Smit, civil law notary of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Amsterdam office, the Company's Dutch legal counsel, as the secretary of the Meeting.

The secretary of the Meeting noted that the Meeting had been convened with due observance of all applicable provisions of Dutch law and the Company's articles of association and that, at the Meeting, 263,144,044 Class A shares and 23,463,065 Class B shares in the Company's capital were present or represented, representing approximately 78% of the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury by the Company).

The chair of the Meeting noted that there were no shareholders or others with statutory meeting rights in respect of the Company present at the Meeting in person who had questions or comments with respect to the agenda items for the Meeting and, therefore, proceeded to the vote on the voting items on the agenda.

The chair of the Meeting then noted that, based on the voting proxies received, each voting item on the agenda was passed by the requisite majority of votes cast.

The chair of the Meeting then closed the Meeting.

Michael Andersen

Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Lilium N.V.

Dirk-Jan Smit
Civil Law Notary of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Amsterdam Office

