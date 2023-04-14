Lilium N : Provides Update Regarding Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Compliance - Form 6-K

Lilium Provides Update Regarding Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Compliance

MUNICH, Germany, April 14, 2023: Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, today announced that on April 13, 2023 it received a written notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of US$1.00 per share set forth in Nasdaq Rules for continued listing on Nasdaq (the "Listing Rules").

Based on the closing bid price of the Company's Class A Shares for the last 30 consecutive business days from March 1, 2023 to April 12, 2023, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in the Listing Rules. The Company has been provided 180 calendar days, or until October 10, 2023, to regain compliance with the Listing Rules. To regain compliance, the Company's Class A Shares must have a closing bid price of at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

The Notice is not expected to have any impact on the Company's business operations or listing of the Company's Class A Shares, which will continue to be listed and traded on Nasdaq. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Class A Shares and will, if appropriate, consider implementing available options, including, but not limited to, implementing a reverse stock split of its Class A Shares, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Listing Rules.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States, Brazil and the United Kingdom, Lilium's 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

