Lilium N : publishes convocation and agenda for its upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Financials (USD) Sales 2022 - - - Net income 2022 -211 M - - Net cash 2022 107 M - - P/E ratio 2022 -2,07x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 564 M 564 M - EV / Sales 2022 - EV / Sales 2023 - Nbr of Employees 964 Free-Float 29,2% Chart LILIUM N.V. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends LILIUM N.V. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 6 Last Close Price 1,44 $ Average target price 10,06 $ Spread / Average Target 599% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Klaus Roewe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Geoffrey Richardson Chief Financial Officer Thomas Enders Chairman Daniel Wiegand Executive Director & Chief Engineer-Innovation Alastair McIntosh Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) LILIUM N.V. -78.79% 576 BOEING -9.16% 108 987 AIRBUS SE -1.82% 91 294 TEXTRON INC. -7.64% 14 885 DASSAULT AVIATION 61.79% 13 439 AVICOPTER PLC -39.18% 4 026