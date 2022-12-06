Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Lilium N.V.
  News
  Summary
    LILM   NL0015000F41

LILIUM N.V.

(LILM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-06 pm EST
1.420 USD   -1.39%
04:22pLilium N : 2022 Q3 Letter to Shareholders
PU
04:12pLilium N : 2022 Q3 Business Update Presentation
PU
08:31aFears of Rate Hike Easing Delay Subdue Exchange-Traded Funds, Stock Futures Premarket Tuesday
MT
Lilium N : publishes convocation and agenda for its upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders

12/06/2022 | 04:42pm EST
Disclaimer

Lilium NV published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2022 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LILIUM N.V.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -211 M - -
Net cash 2022 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 564 M 564 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 964
Free-Float 29,2%
Technical analysis trends LILIUM N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,44 $
Average target price 10,06 $
Spread / Average Target 599%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Klaus Roewe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Geoffrey Richardson Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Enders Chairman
Daniel Wiegand Executive Director & Chief Engineer-Innovation
Alastair McIntosh Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LILIUM N.V.-78.79%576
BOEING-9.16%108 987
AIRBUS SE-1.82%91 294
TEXTRON INC.-7.64%14 885
DASSAULT AVIATION61.79%13 439
AVICOPTER PLC-39.18%4 026