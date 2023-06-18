Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Lilium N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LILM   NL0015000F41

LILIUM N.V.

(LILM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
1.270 USD   -5.93%
Lilium N : signs agreement with Heli-Eastern for the purchase of Jets and the development of premium eVTOL services in China

06/18/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
Media Release
PARIS, France, June 19, 2023: LiliumN.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), developerofthefirstall-electricverticaltake-offandlanding(eVTOL) jet, announcedanagreementwithShenzhenEasternGeneralAviationCo., Ltd (Heli-Eastern), amajorlow-altitudegeneral aviationcarrier and helicopterserviceprovider in theGuangdong-HongKong-MacaoGreaterBayAreainChina.

Undertheagreement, Heli-Eastern,which operatesacrosstheGreaterBayArea,the Yangtze RiverDelta, and the Beijing-Tianjin-HebeiAreas, intendstoorder100 LiliumJets. Inaddition, the agreementcontemplates thatHeli-EasternwillpartnerwithLiliumtoidentifypotentialsitesandpartnersfor Lilium's vertiports and other ground infrastructure. Upontype-certificationoftheLiliumJet, Heli-Eastern will operatetheaircraftintheregionandprovidecrewingandmaintenanceservices.

Thenewsfollowstoday'sannouncementofLiliumsigninganMOUwiththeBao'anDistrictof Shenzhen municipality fortheopeningofaLiliumregionalheadquarterstorepresentthecompany inChinaandtheAsia-Pacificregion for Lilium Jet sales, services, and support.

Lilium CEO Klaus Roewecommented:"WeareexcitedaboutLilium'sexpansionintoChinawithsuchwell-establishedlocal partners like Heli-Eastern. WeseesignificantpotentialforLilium'seVTOLnetworkintheGreaterBayArea,bothtoreachthisimportantpremiummarket, aswellastoofferthesustainable, time-savingbenefitsof theLiliumJettoasmanypeopleaspossible."

ZhaoQi, Chairmanof Heli-Eastern said:"BypartneringwithLilium, wearebringingthefutureofsustainableairmobilitytoChina. WithLilium'spremiumcabindesignandinnovativeelectricjettechnology, ourcustomerscan travel throughouttheGreaterBayAreaandbeyondquicklyandsustainably."

Contact information for media:

Lilium

Meredith Bell

+41794325779

press@lilium.com

Heli-Eastern

Chen Qibin

+86 4000755001

chenqibin@szdbth.com

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regionaltransportationforpeopleandgoods. UsingtheLiliumJet, anall-electricverticaltake-offandlandingjet,offering leading capacity, low noise, and high performancewith zero operatingemissions, Lilium isacceleratingthedecarbonizationofairtravel. Workingwithaerospace, technology, andinfrastructure leaders, and with plannedlaunchnetworksannouncedinGermany, theUnitedStates, Brazil, andtheUK,Lilium's 800+ strong teamincludesapproximately 450 aerospaceengineers and aleadership teamresponsiblefordelivering some of the most successful aircraftin aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium'sheadquartersandmanufacturingfacilitiesareinMunich, Germany, withteamsbasedacrossEuropeand theU.S. Tolearnmore,visit lilium.com

About Heli-Eastern

Heli-Eastern, a majorhelicopteroperator in GBA China, the sole and premier provider ofGuangdong-HongKong-Macau cross-borderhelicopterservices. ApprovedbytheCivilAviationAdministrationofChina as a pilot company for the Reform of Low-Altitude Airspace Management, and centered from itsYantian Headquarters inShenzhen, Heli-Eastern takes the lead inpracticingof the operations for Low-Altitude Economy Industry, andbuilds the low-altitude-airspace transportnetwork oriented to theurban agglomerations inthe Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River DeltaRegion, and Beijing-Tianjin-HebeiRegion. Heli-Eastern focuses on the Urban Air Mobility platform-based services, striving to launchChina's first "Air Taxi" UAM operation platform, so as toprovidethe urban agglomerationsa quality living and economy environment in15-minutes-flight radius.Tolearnmore,visit szdbth.com

Lilium Forward Looking Statements:

The information contained in press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaningofthefederalsecuritieslaws, including, butnotlimitedto, statementsregardingLiliumN.V.'s anditssubsidiaries(collectively, the"LiliumGroup") proposedbusinessand business model, the markets and industryinwhichtheLiliumGroupoperatesorintendstooperate, theLiliumGroup'sagreementand relatedcollaborationwithHeli-Easternasdescribedabove, theanticipatedtimingofthe commercializationandlaunchoftheLiliumGroup'sbusinessinphasesandtheexpectedresultsofthe LiliumGroup'sbusinessandbusinessmodel, includingwhenlaunchedinphases.Heli-Eastern's purchase of 100 Lilium Jets is subject to the parties agreeing to final commercial terms and entering into definitive agreements with respect thereto.Theseforward-looking statementsgenerallyareidentifiedbythewords"believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "establish,""estimate," "intend,""strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements arepredictions,projections, andotherstatementsaboutfutureeventsthatarebasedonmanagement's currentexpectationswithrespecttofutureeventsandarebasedonassumptions,andare subjecttoriskand uncertaintiesandsubjecttochangeatanytime. Actualeventsorresultsmaydiffermateriallyfromthose contained in the projectionsorforward-lookingstatements. Factorsthatcouldcauseactualfutureevents todiffermateriallyfromtheforward-lookingstatementsinthispressreleaseincludethosediscussedin Lilium'sfilingswiththeU.S. SecuritiesandExchangeCommission("SEC"), includinginthesectiontitled "RiskFactors" inourAnnualReportonForm20- FfortheyearendedDecember31, 2022,on file with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-lookingstatementsspeakonlyasofthedatethey are made. You arecautionednottoputunduerelianceonforward-lookingstatements, andtheCompany assumesnoobligationto anddoesnotintendto, updateorrevisetheseforward-lookingstatements,whetheras a result ofnew information, future events, or otherwise.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Lilium NV published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2023 21:26:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
