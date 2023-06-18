Lilium N : signs agreement with Heli-Eastern for the purchase of Jets and the development of premium eVTOL services in China
06/18/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
Media Release
PARIS, France, June 19, 2023: LiliumN.V. (NASDAQ:LILM),developerofthefirstall-electricverticaltake-offandlanding(eVTOL)jet,announcedanagreementwithShenzhenEasternGeneralAviationCo.,Ltd(Heli-Eastern),amajorlow-altitudegeneral aviationcarrierand helicopterserviceproviderin theGuangdong-HongKong-MacaoGreaterBayAreainChina.
Undertheagreement,Heli-Eastern,whichoperatesacrosstheGreaterBayArea,theYangtze RiverDelta, and the Beijing-Tianjin-HebeiAreas,intendstoorder100LiliumJets.Inaddition,the agreementcontemplatesthatHeli-EasternwillpartnerwithLiliumtoidentifypotentialsitesandpartnersforLilium's vertiports and other ground infrastructure.Upontype-certificationoftheLiliumJet,Heli-Easternwilloperatetheaircraftintheregionandprovidecrewingandmaintenanceservices.
Thenewsfollowstoday'sannouncementofLiliumsigninganMOUwiththeBao'anDistrictof ShenzhenmunicipalityfortheopeningofaLiliumregionalheadquarterstorepresentthecompany inChinaandtheAsia-Pacificregion for Lilium Jet sales, services, and support.
Lilium CEO Klaus Roewecommented:"WeareexcitedaboutLilium'sexpansionintoChinawithsuchwell-establishedlocalpartners like Heli-Eastern.WeseesignificantpotentialforLilium'seVTOLnetworkintheGreaterBayArea,bothtoreachthisimportantpremiummarket,aswellastoofferthesustainable,time-savingbenefitsof theLiliumJettoasmanypeopleaspossible."
Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) iscreating a sustainableandaccessiblemodeofhigh-speed, regionaltransportationforpeopleandgoods.UsingtheLiliumJet,anall-electricverticaltake-offandlandingjet,offering leadingcapacity,low noise,andhigh performancewithzero operatingemissions,Lilium isacceleratingthedecarbonizationofairtravel.Workingwithaerospace,technology,andinfrastructureleaders, and with plannedlaunchnetworksannouncedinGermany,theUnitedStates,Brazil,andtheUK,Lilium's 800+strongteamincludesapproximately450 aerospaceengineersand aleadership teamresponsiblefordelivering some of the most successfulaircraftin aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium'sheadquartersandmanufacturingfacilitiesareinMunich,Germany,withteamsbasedacrossEuropeand theU.S.Tolearnmore,visitlilium.com
About Heli-Eastern
Heli-Eastern, amajorhelicopteroperator in GBA China,the sole and premier provider ofGuangdong-HongKong-Macaucross-borderhelicopterservices. ApprovedbytheCivilAviationAdministrationofChinaas a pilot company for the Reform of Low-Altitude Airspace Management, and centered from itsYantianHeadquarters inShenzhen, Heli-Eastern takes the lead inpracticingof the operations forLow-Altitude EconomyIndustry, andbuilds the low-altitude-airspace transportnetworkoriented to theurban agglomerationsinthe Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River DeltaRegion, and Beijing-Tianjin-HebeiRegion.Heli-Eastern focuses onthe Urban Air Mobilityplatform-based services,striving to launchChina's first "AirTaxi" UAM operation platform,so as toprovidetheurban agglomerationsa quality living and economy environment in15-minutes-flight radius.Tolearnmore,visitszdbth.com
Theinformation contained in press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaningofthefederalsecuritieslaws,including,butnotlimitedto,statementsregardingLiliumN.V.'s anditssubsidiaries(collectively,the"LiliumGroup")proposedbusinessand business model, the marketsand industryinwhichtheLiliumGroupoperatesorintendstooperate,theLiliumGroup'sagreementand relatedcollaborationwithHeli-Easternasdescribedabove,theanticipatedtimingofthe commercializationandlaunchoftheLiliumGroup'sbusinessinphasesandtheexpectedresultsofthe LiliumGroup'sbusinessandbusinessmodel,includingwhenlaunchedinphases.Heli-Eastern's purchase of 100 Lilium Jets is subject to the parties agreeing to final commercial terms and entering into definitive agreements with respect thereto.Theseforward-looking statementsgenerallyareidentifiedbythewords"believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "establish,""estimate," "intend,""strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "willcontinue," "willlikelyresult,"andsimilarexpressions.Forward-looking statements arepredictions,projections,andotherstatementsaboutfutureeventsthatarebasedonmanagement's currentexpectationswithrespecttofutureeventsandarebasedonassumptions,andare subjecttoriskanduncertaintiesandsubjecttochangeatanytime.Actualeventsorresultsmaydiffermateriallyfromthosecontained in the projectionsorforward-lookingstatements.Factorsthatcouldcauseactualfutureevents todiffermateriallyfromtheforward-lookingstatementsinthispressreleaseincludethosediscussedin Lilium'sfilingswiththeU.S.SecuritiesandExchangeCommission("SEC"),includinginthesectiontitled"RiskFactors"inourAnnualReportonForm20-FfortheyearendedDecember31,2022,on file with theSEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-lookingstatementsspeakonlyasofthedatetheyare made. You arecautionednottoputunduerelianceonforward-lookingstatements,andtheCompanyassumesnoobligationtoanddoesnotintendto,updateorrevisetheseforward-lookingstatements,whetheras a result ofnew information, future events, or otherwise.