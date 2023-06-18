Lilium N : signs agreement with Heli-Eastern for the purchase of Jets and the development of premium eVTOL services in China

PARIS, France, June 19, 2023

Lilium N . V . ( NASDAQ : LILM ), developer of the first all - electric vertical take - off and landing ( eVTOL ) jet , announced an agreement with Shenzhen Eastern General Aviation Co ., Ltd ( Heli - Eastern ), a major low - altitude general aviation carrier and helicopter service provider in the Gu angdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area in China.

Undertheagreement, Heli-Eastern,which operatesacrosstheGreaterBayArea,the Yangtze RiverDelta, and the Beijing-Tianjin-HebeiAreas, intendstoorder100 LiliumJets. Inaddition, the agreementcontemplates thatHeli-EasternwillpartnerwithLiliumtoidentifypotentialsitesandpartnersfor Lilium's vertiports and other ground infrastructure. Upontype-certificationoftheLiliumJet, Heli-Eastern will operatetheaircraftintheregionandprovidecrewingandmaintenanceservices.

Thenewsfollowstoday'sannouncementofLiliumsigninganMOUwiththeBao'anDistrictof Shenzhen municipality fortheopeningofaLiliumregionalheadquarterstorepresentthecompany inChinaandtheAsia-Pacificregion for Lilium Jet sales, services, and support.

Lilium CEO Klaus Roewecommented:"WeareexcitedaboutLilium'sexpansionintoChinawithsuchwell-establishedlocal partners like Heli-Eastern. WeseesignificantpotentialforLilium'seVTOLnetworkintheGreaterBayArea,bothtoreachthisimportantpremiummarket, aswellastoofferthesustainable, time-savingbenefitsof theLiliumJettoasmanypeopleaspossible."

ZhaoQi, Chairmanof Heli-Eastern said:"BypartneringwithLilium, wearebringingthefutureofsustainableairmobilitytoChina. WithLilium'spremiumcabindesignandinnovativeelectricjettechnology, ourcustomerscan travel throughouttheGreaterBayAreaandbeyondquicklyandsustainably."

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regionaltransportationforpeopleandgoods. UsingtheLiliumJet, anall-electricverticaltake-offandlandingjet,offering leading capacity, low noise, and high performancewith zero operatingemissions, Lilium isacceleratingthedecarbonizationofairtravel. Workingwithaerospace, technology, andinfrastructure leaders, and with plannedlaunchnetworksannouncedinGermany, theUnitedStates, Brazil, andtheUK,Lilium's 800+ strong teamincludesapproximately 450 aerospaceengineers and aleadership teamresponsiblefordelivering some of the most successful aircraftin aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium'sheadquartersandmanufacturingfacilitiesareinMunich, Germany, withteamsbasedacrossEuropeand theU.S. Tolearnmore,visit lilium.com

About Heli-Eastern

Heli-Eastern, a majorhelicopteroperator in GBA China, the sole and premier provider ofGuangdong-HongKong-Macau cross-borderhelicopterservices. ApprovedbytheCivilAviationAdministrationofChina as a pilot company for the Reform of Low-Altitude Airspace Management, and centered from itsYantian Headquarters inShenzhen, Heli-Eastern takes the lead inpracticingof the operations for Low-Altitude Economy Industry, andbuilds the low-altitude-airspace transportnetwork oriented to theurban agglomerations inthe Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River DeltaRegion, and Beijing-Tianjin-HebeiRegion. Heli-Eastern focuses on the Urban Air Mobility platform-based services, striving to launchChina's first "Air Taxi" UAM operation platform, so as toprovidethe urban agglomerationsa quality living and economy environment in15-minutes-flight radius.Tolearnmore,visit szdbth.com