- Planned cooperation to jointly shape the future of Advanced Air Mobility in Europe
- Lufthansa Group and Lilium to review infrastructure, airspace, maintenance, flight operations and further requirements
- Important groundwork to enable the safe and efficient operation of electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft
FRANKFURT, Germany and MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lufthansa Group and Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore a strategic partnership on electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft operation in Europe. The companies want to explore innovation opportunities in aviation, discussing areas such as ground and flight operations, future aircraft maintenance, as well as crewing and flight training. In a possible strategic partnership, both companies also want to analyze the opportunities for collaboration with third parties like airports and regional partners, for instance, on the advancement of infrastructure such as vertiports, airspace integration and the definition of required operation processes.
Dr. Detlef Kayser, Member of the Lufthansa Group’s Executive Board, responsible for Fleet & Technology, says: “Innovation is part of our DNA. The Lufthansa Group aspires to be a global leader in the integration of state-of-the-art products and processes. We want to develop aviation further and drive the transformation of the industry. This Memorandum of Understanding with Lilium will make an important contribution to this. Only with innovation, courage and determination can we, as an industry, make aviation more sustainable and master the challenges of the future.”
Klaus Roewe, CEO of Lilium, comments: “We are delighted that the Lufthansa Group has decided to cooperate with us to jointly advance in the future of flying. The Lufthansa Group has been at the forefront of some of Europe’s most important aviation initiatives, especially in the area of environmental sustainability. We are thrilled to explore opportunities on bringing eVTOL flights to Lufthansa Group customers.”
As Lilium announced yesterday, the company has begun production of its Lilium Jet. According to Lilium’s internal projections, the European market is expected to account for a demand of around 9,200 eVTOL aircraft through 2035.
With a current fleet of over 700 commercial aircraft, the Lufthansa Group is pursuing a long-term fleet strategy aimed at cost-efficiency and reduced emissions. The Lufthansa Group’s latest aircraft acquisitions have up to 30 percent lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions compared with predecessor models. The Lufthansa Group aims to cut its net carbon emissions in half by 2030 on its path to becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.
About Lilium
Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, UK, United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.
Lilium Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding (i) Lilium N.V.’s and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) proposed business and business model, (ii) the markets and industry in which the Lilium Group operates or intends to operate, (iii) the anticipated timing of the industrialization, commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group’s business in phases, (iv) the Lilium Group’s partnership with the Lufthansa Group as described herein, (v) the expected results of the Lilium Group’s business and business model, including when launched in phases, and (vi) the Lilium Group’s internal projections and estimates with respect to the potential demand for eVTOL aircraft in Europe. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “future,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties that are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release include those risks and uncertainties discussed in Lilium N.V.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Lilium N.V.’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, on file with the SEC, and similarly titled sections in Lilium’s other SEC filings, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.