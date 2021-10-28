Stuttgart to become regional hub for Lilium's planned German network

Lilium agrees to add Stuttgart airport as hub for planned southern German regional network



Passengers in Baden-Württemberg will fly fully electric – connections also include Munich and Nuremberg

Ticket prices expected to be comparable to conventional means of travel



MUNICH, Germany., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stuttgart Airport is expected to become a hub for regional electric flights with zero operating emissions, following the agreement between Stuttgart Airport and Lilium.

Stuttgart is joining the planned southern German network which already consists of the Munich and Nuremberg airports, as previously announced. The Munich-based aviation company Lilium, positioned to be a global leader in sustainable regional air mobility, has already dedicated part of the planned production of its 7-seater Lilium Jet for the southern German network. Separately, Lilium has planned western German hubs with Cologne/Bonn and Düsseldorf airports and a planned network of 14 locations in Florida (USA), with the first passenger flights projected to take place from 2024 onwards. Lilium has also announced a planned strategic alliance with leading Brazilian airline Azul to build an eVTOL network in Brazil, expected to start in 2025.

Together with the future landing site operators, Lilium has carried out a number of specific studies in recent years on issues in regards to location choice, infrastructure and airspace integration, including use cases and routes, to confirm the feasibility of regional air traffic with eVTOL aircrafts. The aim is to offer fully-electric connections within a few years, with up to six passengers able to travel between the hubs on each Lilium Jet. Ticket prices are expected to be comparable to conventional means of transport in the medium term.

Dr. Florian Stegmann, Minister of State and Head of the State Chancellery of the State of Baden-Württemberg stated: “The State of Baden-Württemberg supports the project to better connect southern German locations such as Stuttgart Airport through a new electric jet mobility network. We see the opportunities that such modern mobility concepts can bring for our country. What is certain is that flying in the future must be climate-friendly and safe."

Dr. Arina Freitag, Managing Director of Flughafen Stuttgart GmbH:

“We want people in our region to get to their destinations in the best possible way and to have a wide choice of modes of transport. That is why we are developing Stuttgart Airport into a unique hub for sustainable and innovative forms of mobility. The regional and supra-regional high-speed connections with small electric aircraft, such as those planned by Lilium, are a very promising addition to the Stuttgart location."

Lilium CEO Daniel Wiegand commented: “I am thrilled that my home of Baden-Württemberg is joining the southern German Lilium operating network. Fully-electric and ultra-quiet Lilium Jets will connect passengers from Stuttgart, Munich and Nuremberg more closely with neighboring cities and regions. Sustainable travel and time savings for all travelers is part of our mission. We see that as the key to transforming mobility.”

Minister of State Dr. Florian Herrmann, Head of the Bavarian State Chancellery, sees great opportunities for electric air mobility: “Electric air shuttles are innovative, environmentally conscious and set the tone for our future. They open up completely new ways of travelling and can enrich our mobility with a state-of-the-art alternative. The Bavarian State Government therefore supports efforts to bring about electric air mobility. With the Air Mobility Initiative Bavaria as part of our Bavarian high-tech agenda, we will provide €100 million in the coming years for research and development of new forms of urban air mobility,” explained Herrmann. "By building a network across transport systems, we create great potential for quiet, emission-free and fast mobility."

The Lilium Jet, under development for several years, will offer high-speed connections for six passengers and one pilot. With a projected maximum range of 250 km and a cruise speed of 280 km/h, the Lilium Jet has the potential to become a market leader for both passenger and cargo transport. The all-electric jet, which is currently undergoing concurrent type certification processes with EASA and the FAA, will fly with zero operating emissions. The first passenger services are projected to launch in 2024.

The development efforts between Stuttgart Airport and Lilium remain subject to the parties finalizing commercial terms and definitive documentation relating thereto.

About Stuttgart Airport:

Stuttgart Airport is Baden-Württemberg's largest transport hub. Under the framework of fairport STR, the Baden-Württemberg regional airport’s goal is to be one of the most successful and sustainable airports in Europe in the long term.

About Lilium:

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the 7-Seater Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, commercial operations are projected to begin in 2024. Lilium’s 700+ strong team includes approximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Lilium N.V.’s proposed business and business model, the markets and industry in which Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) intend to operate and the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group’s business. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s belief or interpretation of information currently available. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. The Lilium Group will operate in a rapidly changing emerging industry. New risks emerge every day. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on or place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the following risks: (i) the impact of COVID19 on Lilium’s business or the business combination; (ii) the Lilium Group’s ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its recent business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp.; (iii) the Lilium Group’s ability to implement business plans, operating models, forecasts and other expectations and identify and realize additional business opportunities; (iv) the Lilium Group’s and its partners’ inability to achieve anticipated specifications for the Lilium jet and any related infrastructure, (v) the failure of the Lilium Group and its current and future business partners to successfully develop and commercialize the Lilium Group’s business or significant delays in its ability to do so and (vi) the Lilium Group’s inability to secure or protect its intellectual property. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to Lilium or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

