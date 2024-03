Shares of industrial and transportation companies fell after mixed economic data.

Weekly jobless claims fell 1,000 to 219,000, according to the Labor Department. February retail sales growth of 0.6% lagged economists' expectations, however.

Limbach Holdings shares fell after the provider of building services posted a drop in fourth-quarter revenue.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-24 1734ET