LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

Limbach : D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference Presentation - September 22nd - 23rd, 2020

09/29/2020 | 11:25am EDT

D.A. Davidson

19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference September 22-23, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

We make forward-looking statements in this presentation within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our earnings, adjusted EBITDA, revenues, expenses, backlog, capital expenditures or other future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition, and in particular statements regarding the timing of the recognition of backlog as revenue, the potential for recovery of cost overruns, and the ability of the Company to successfully remedy the issues that have led to write-downs in various business units. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.

2

Business Overview

Complete Portfolio of MEP Services

Full Lifecycle Solution

Limbach is a preeminent national provider of technically-oriented design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services to sophisticated customers and facility owners who demand exceptional design creativity and construction quality.

3D

Commissioning

24/7

Estimating

Modular

Service

Engineering &

Planning/

Construction and

Operations and

Energy Modeling

Coordination

Installation

Maintenance

4

Diverse and Essential Service Offering

Provider of Critical System Solutions

Limbach's multifaceted diversification provides insulation against regional economic cycles, a changing regulatory and political environment favoring some industries over others, and the fortunes of any single customer or facility owner.

Geography

End -

Service

Customer

Markets

Offering

Base

Design and Engineering

Construction and Installation

Service and Maintenance

5

Current Year Objectives

Three Key Initiatives to Drive Performance

Redefine1the

Risk

Management

Paradigm

3

2

Expand the

Maximize

Owner-Direct

Liquidity and

Offering

Cash Flow

6

Five Year Outlook

Further Migration to Owner-Direct and High Value Services

Preventative

Emergency and

Maintenance

Spot

Construction

Service

20.8%

Revenue

2Q'20

Earned

LTM

79.2%

EnergyPredictive

ManagementAnalytics

Small Projects

Building Control

and SPD

and Automation

GC /CM

Owner Direct and Service

50.0%

2025

50.0%

MEPMechanical

PrimeCM

7

Second Quarter 2020

Operating and Financial Update

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Update

2Q'20 Performance

Earned Revenue1

Gross Profit and Margin1

Adjusted EBITDA2

Construction

Service

Construction

Service

$132.6

$135.2

$27.8

$29.2

$104.8

$105.9

2Q'192Q'20

Year-Over-Year

Growth

+ 1.9%

15.0%

13.3%

$20.3

$17.7

$8.1

$7.0

$12.2

$10.7

2Q'192Q'20

Year-Over-Year

Growth

+ 14.9%

$8.1

$2.4

2Q'19

2Q'20

Year-Over-Year

Growth

+ 232.8%

Dollars in millions. Amounts for 2Q'19 have been recast per the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.

1. See the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.

9

2. See p. 13 for Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table.

Strong Cash Flow Generation

Continued Growth in Liquidity in the Current Environment

Year-to-Date

Year-to-Date

Liquidity3

Adjusted EBITDA1

Cash Provided by Operations

Undrawn Availability

Cash

$11.8

$22.5

$40.8

$39.3

$10.5

$10.5

$7.6

$28.8

$30.3

$21.2

$19.0

$10.5

2Q'19

2Q'20

$10.7

2Q'19 YTD

2Q'20 YTD

Year-Over-Year

$10.7

Growth

$8.3

+ 54.9%

-$15.7

12/31/19

03/31/20

06/30/20

07/31/20

Dollars in millions. Amounts for 2Q'19 have been recast per the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.

1.

See p. 13 for Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table.

2. See the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.

10

3.

Equal to Cash and Cash Equivalents plus Undrawn Revolver Availability.

Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance

Earned Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA2

$600.0

$553.3

$560.0

2019

2020E

Year-Over-Year

Growth1

+ 4.8%

Dollars in millions.

  1. Based on $580 million, the midpoint of the guidance range.
  2. See p. 13 for Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table.
  3. Based on $23 million, the midpoint of the guidance range

$24.0

$22.0

$16.8

2019

2020E

Year-Over-Year

Growth3

+ 37.3%

11

Appendix

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA1

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(As Recast)

(As Recast)

Net income (loss)

$2,947

($1,289)

$2,895

$559

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

1,636

1,460

3,140

2,873

Change in fair value of warrants

102

103

(59)

103

Severance expense

--

--

622

--

Loss on debt extinguishment

--

513

--

513

Interest expense

2,137

1,597

4,295

2,430

Non-cash stock based compensation expense

140

515

435

882

Income tax (benefit) provision

1,110

(474)

476

261

Adjusted EBITDA

$8,072

$2,425

$11,804

$7,621

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In assessing the performance of our business, management utilizes a variety of financial and performance measures. The key measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, and taxes, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of, when applicable, other non-cash items or expenses that are unusual or non-recurring or that we believe do not reflect our core operating results. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance for the current period and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. We understand that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance and to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. When assessing our operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes.

1. Dollars in thousands.

13

Balance Sheet and Working Capital

Strong Liquidity and Manageable Fixed Charges

Key Balance Sheet Items1

December 31, 2019

June 30, 2020

Current Assets

$195.4

$207.7

Current Liabilities

$156.9

$164.8

Working Capital

$38.5

$42.8

Net Under / (Over) Billing2

$3.7

($18.0)

Revolver3

-

-

Term Loans

$41.0

$41.0

Capital Leases

$6.6

$6.3

Total Debt

$47.6

$47.3

Equity

$46.9

$50.2

Dollars in millions.

1. See the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.

14

2. Refer to Note 5 within the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 for the calculation of the Company's net billing position.

Disclaimer

Limbach Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:24:03 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 567 M - -
Net income 2020 4,67 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70,2 M 70,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 61,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 8,90 $
Spread / Highest target -21,3%
Spread / Average Target -27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles A. Bacon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon G. Pratt Chairman
Michael M. McCann Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jayme L. Brooks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.135.45%70
VINCI SA-26.85%47 347
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%31 299
FERROVIAL, S.A.-19.69%18 543
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.59%18 254
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.49%17 170
