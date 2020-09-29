Limbach : D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference Presentation - September 22nd - 23rd, 2020

We make forward-looking statements in this presentation within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our earnings, adjusted EBITDA, revenues, expenses, backlog, capital expenditures or other future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition, and in particular statements regarding the timing of the recognition of backlog as revenue, the potential for recovery of cost overruns, and the ability of the Company to successfully remedy the issues that have led to write-downs in various business units. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.
2
Business Overview
Complete Portfolio of MEP Services
Full Lifecycle Solution
Limbach is a preeminent national provider of technically-oriented design, engineering, installation, and maintenance services to sophisticated customers and facility owners who demand exceptional design creativity and construction quality.
3D
Commissioning
24/7
Estimating
Modular
Service
Engineering &
Planning/
Construction and
Operations and
Energy Modeling
Coordination
Installation
Maintenance
4
Diverse and Essential Service Offering
Provider of Critical System Solutions
Limbach's multifaceted diversification provides insulation against regional economic cycles, a changing regulatory and political environment favoring some industries over others, and the fortunes of any single customer or facility owner.
Geography
End -
Service
Customer
Markets
Offering
Base
Design and Engineering
Construction and Installation
Service and Maintenance
5
Current Year Objectives
Three Key Initiatives to Drive Performance
Redefine1the
Risk
Management
Paradigm
3
2
Expand the
Maximize
Owner-Direct
Liquidity and
Offering
Cash Flow
6
Five Year Outlook
Further Migration to Owner-Direct and High Value Services
Preventative
Emergency and
Maintenance
Spot
Construction
Service
20.8%
Revenue
2Q'20
Earned
LTM
79.2%
EnergyPredictive
ManagementAnalytics
Small Projects
Building Control
and SPD
and Automation
GC /CM
Owner Direct and Service
50.0%
2025
50.0%
MEPMechanical
PrimeCM
7
Second Quarter 2020
Operating and Financial Update
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Update
2Q'20 Performance
Earned Revenue1
Gross Profit and Margin1
Adjusted EBITDA2
Construction
Service
Construction
Service
$132.6
$135.2
$27.8
$29.2
$104.8
$105.9
2Q'192Q'20
Year-Over-Year
Growth
+ 1.9%
15.0%
13.3%
$20.3
$17.7
$8.1
$7.0
$12.2
$10.7
2Q'192Q'20
Year-Over-Year
Growth
+ 14.9%
$8.1
$2.4
2Q'19
2Q'20
Year-Over-Year
Growth
+ 232.8%
Dollars in millions. Amounts for 2Q'19 have been recast per the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.
1. See the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.
9
2. See p. 13 for Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table.
Strong Cash Flow Generation
Continued Growth in Liquidity in the Current Environment
Year-to-Date
Year-to-Date
Liquidity3
Adjusted EBITDA1
Cash Provided by Operations
Undrawn Availability
Cash
$11.8
$22.5
$40.8
$39.3
$10.5
$10.5
$7.6
$28.8
$30.3
$21.2
$19.0
$10.5
2Q'19
2Q'20
$10.7
2Q'19 YTD
2Q'20 YTD
Year-Over-Year
$10.7
Growth
$8.3
+ 54.9%
-$15.7
12/31/19
03/31/20
06/30/20
07/31/20
Dollars in millions. Amounts for 2Q'19 have been recast per the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.
1.
See p. 13 for Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table.
2. See the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.
10
3.
Equal to Cash and Cash Equivalents plus Undrawn Revolver Availability.
Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance
Earned Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA2
$600.0
$553.3
$560.0
2019
2020E
Year-Over-Year
Growth1
+ 4.8%
Dollars in millions.
Based on $580 million, the midpoint of the guidance range.
See p. 13 for Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table.
Based on $23 million, the midpoint of the guidance range
$24.0
$22.0
$16.8
2019
2020E
Year-Over-Year
Growth3
+ 37.3%
11
Appendix
Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA1
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(As Recast)
(As Recast)
Net income (loss)
$2,947
($1,289)
$2,895
$559
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
1,636
1,460
3,140
2,873
Change in fair value of warrants
102
103
(59)
103
Severance expense
--
--
622
--
Loss on debt extinguishment
--
513
--
513
Interest expense
2,137
1,597
4,295
2,430
Non-cash stock based compensation expense
140
515
435
882
Income tax (benefit) provision
1,110
(474)
476
261
Adjusted EBITDA
$8,072
$2,425
$11,804
$7,621
* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In assessing the performance of our business, management utilizes a variety of financial and performance measures. The key measure is Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, and taxes, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of, when applicable, other non-cash items or expenses that are unusual or non-recurring or that we believe do not reflect our core operating results. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance for the current period and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. We understand that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance and to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. When assessing our operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes.
1. Dollars in thousands.
13
Balance Sheet and Working Capital
Strong Liquidity and Manageable Fixed Charges
Key Balance Sheet Items1
December 31, 2019
June 30, 2020
Current Assets
$195.4
$207.7
Current Liabilities
$156.9
$164.8
Working Capital
$38.5
$42.8
Net Under / (Over) Billing2
$3.7
($18.0)
Revolver3
-
-
Term Loans
$41.0
$41.0
Capital Leases
$6.6
$6.3
Total Debt
$47.6
$47.3
Equity
$46.9
$50.2
Dollars in millions.
1. See the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.
14
2. Refer to Note 5 within the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 for the calculation of the Company's net billing position.
