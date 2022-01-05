Limbach : General Investor Presentation - December 14th, 2021
Diverse ● Evolving ● Essential
Investor Presentation
December 2021
Forward Looking Statements
We make forward-looking statements in this presentation within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, the execution of the Company's long-term strategic roadmap. These
statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast,"
"intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial, or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Data Driven
Solutions
Operations and
Maintenance and
24/7 Service
Commissioning
Construction and Installation
Complete
Portfolio of
MEP Services
Engineering and
Energy Modeling
3D Estimating / Design to Estimate
Planning and
Coordination
Modular / Offsite
Construction
National provider of integrated design, engineering, installation, maintenance and building system management solutions to facility owners and other sophisticated customers
Single source,technically-drivenprovider of full-lifecycle solutions for mechanical, electrical, plumbing and building automation technology (MEP and Control) systems across high-growthend-markets
Well Diversified Business Model
Provides insulation against regional economic fluctuations, a changing regulatory and political environment, and end-market cyclicality
Offers opportunities forcontinued expansion, leveraging the Company's platform to gain market shareand drive growth in revenue and profitability
Utilizing Our National Expertise at a Local Level
To Provide the Right MEP and Building Automation Technology Solutions
To Each Market We Serve
And the Building Owners and Contractors That We Work For
Primary Markets
HEALTHCARE
MISSION CRITICAL
EDUCATION
INDOOR
SPORTS &
INDUSTRIAL AND
AGRICULTURE
ENTERTAINMENT
MANUFACTURING
Secondary Markets
GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE
COMMERCIAL HOSPITALITY
