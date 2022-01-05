Log in
    LMB   US53263P1057

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

(LMB)
  Report
Limbach : General Investor Presentation - December 14th, 2021

01/05/2022 | 04:18pm EST
Diverse Evolving Essential

Investor Presentation

December 2021

1

Forward Looking Statements

We make forward-looking statements in this presentation within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, the execution of the Company's long-term strategic roadmap. These

statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast,"

"intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial, or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.

2

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

3

Data Driven

Solutions

Operations and

Maintenance and

24/7 Service

Commissioning

Construction and Installation

Complete

Portfolio of

MEP Services

Engineering and

Energy Modeling

3D Estimating / Design to Estimate

Planning and

Coordination

Modular / Offsite

Construction

  • National provider of integrated design, engineering, installation, maintenance and building system management solutions to facility owners and other sophisticated customers
  • Single source, technically-drivenprovider of full-lifecycle solutions for mechanical, electrical, plumbing and building automation technology (MEP and Control) systems across high-growthend-markets

4

Well Diversified Business Model

  • Provides insulation against regional economic fluctuations, a changing regulatory and political environment, and end-market cyclicality
  • Offers opportunities for continued expansion, leveraging the Company's platform to gain market shareand drive growth in revenue and profitability

Utilizing Our National Expertise at a Local Level

To Provide the Right MEP and Building Automation Technology Solutions

To Each Market We Serve

And the Building Owners and Contractors That We Work For

Primary Markets

HEALTHCARE

MISSION CRITICAL

EDUCATION

INDOOR

SPORTS &

INDUSTRIAL AND

AGRICULTURE

ENTERTAINMENT

MANUFACTURING

Secondary Markets

GOVERNMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

COMMERCIAL HOSPITALITY

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Limbach Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 21:17:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
