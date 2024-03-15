NASDAQ: LMB
Positioned For Sustained Growth and Returns
March 2024
Forward Looking Statements
We make forward-looking statements in this presentation within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, the execution of the Company's long-term strategic roadmap and Limbach 3.0. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target, " "scenario" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial, or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.
Limbach At-A-Glance
WHO
WE ARE
OUR
SIX MISSION-CRITICAL
UNIQUES
MARKETS
THREE STRATEGIC
GROWTH DRIVERS
A Building Systems Solutions
Firm with Expertise in
Mechanical, Electrical and
Plumbing Systems
(The "Parts and Smarts"of Buildings)
Industrial &
Manufacturing
Unique and
specialized suite of
service offerings
Indispensable
Partner in Delivering
Mission-Critical
Building Systems
Solutions
We help building
owners limit downtime, increase energy efficiency and reduce
operating costs
Cultural &
Entertainment
Life Sciences
Healthcare
Data Centers
Higher Edu.
Mix Shift Between
Two Business Units
Expanding Margins
Through Evolved
Service Offerings
Strategic
Acquisitions
Investment Highlights
Strategy Combines
Organic Growth`` and
Strategic Acquisitions
Large Market
Opportunity`` with
Tailwinds for
Sustained Growth
Compelling
Customer`` Value
Creates Competitive
Advantage
Diversified
Customers``
and Verticals
Reoccurring, Mission
Critical``Revenue
and Economically
Resilient Business
Limited Fixed Costs
and Smaller Projects
Provide``Flexible
Business Model
Strong Balance
Sheet``and
Capital Allocation
Strategy
Optimizing Existing
Buildings ``to Focus on
Sustainability and
Cost Efficiency
Our Two Segments - ODR & GCR
Owner Direct Relationships ("ODR")
General Contractor Relationships ("GCR")
Higher margins from working
Projects characterized as
directly for building owners; ability to develop and
'having a solution in place'
propose customized solutions
Driving Higher Margins and Earnings Growth through a Disciplined Shift to ODR Revenue from GCR Revenue
FY 2019
FY 2023
FY 2024
FY 2025
21% ODR
79% GCR
51% ODR
49% GCR
60-70% ODR
30-40% GCR
>70% ODR
<30% GCR
Revenue and Gross Profit Contribution - ODR and GCR
FY 2023 ODR vs. GCR Revenue
FY 2023 ODR vs. GCR Gross Profit
GCR Revenue:
ODR Revenue:
GCR GP:
ODR GP:
36%
49%
51%
64%
Consolidated Revenue $516.4M
Total Gross Profit $119.3M
Higher Margin ODR Segment Revenue Growth vs. Total Revenue
2019-2023: Total Revenue
2019-2023: Total ODR Revenue
$568,209
$553,334
$490,351
$516,350
$261,958
$496,782
$
$
$216,403
$140,336
$
$
$127,230
$
115,138
Consolidated Revenue is down 6.7% from 2019
ODR Revenue is up 127.5% from 2019
Shift to ODR Business Drives Higher Margins
Over the period from FY 2019 - FY 2023, Gross Margin has expanded nearly 1,010 bps to 23.1%
This has enabled us to drive Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 up more than 3x from 3.0% to 9.1%
Gross Margin / Adjusted EBITDA Margin
ODR Rev. %
70.0%
60.0%
50.0%
40.0%
30.0%
20.0%
ODR Revenue Percentage
1. See Adjusted EBITDA margin calculation on slide 26.
Large Market Opportunity with Tailwinds for Sustained Growth
LMB Core Markets
01
02
03
04
05
06
Healthcare
Industrial &
Data Centers
Life Sciences
Higher Edu.
Cultural &
Manufacturing
Entertainment
Industry Trends 1, 2, 3
•
Smart Building
•
Reshoring
•
Reduction in Electricity
•
Extreme Growth Due to
• Increased Tax Collections
• Integration of AI
Systems
• CHIPS & Science Act
Tariffs
Aging Population
• New Bond Measures
• M&A to capture new IP
•
Tech Enablement
•
Build America Buy
•
Prioritizing Modular
•
Speed of Delivery
• Renew America Act
•
Sustainable Designs
America Act (BABAA)
Power Infrastructure
•
Exploring Non-Traditional
Delivery Models
Mission-Critical
A facility's uninterrupted operation is essential - systems must remain online
Durable Demand
Customers with strong
competitive positioning and
market growth
Economic Resilience
Recession resistant services,
diverse verticals and
geographies position Limbach for consistent performance
Flexibility in Budgets
Flexibility between OpEx and
CapEx customer budgets
1. Industry trends reported by the 2023 FMI North American Engineering & Construction Outlook - Third Quarter Edition - Released July 2023
2.
Industry trends reported by the CoStar Commercial Repeat-Sales Indices Press Release - Released April 2023
3.
Industry Trends Reported by the March 2023 Dodge Momentum Index - Released March 2023
Limbach Combines Best-in-Class Attributes of Key Verticals
While our market has numerous competitors, Limbach has combined the best aspects of each in this space,
enabling us to be the one-stop-shop for building owners to maximize their investment of their mission-critical assets.
GC = General Contractor
CM = Construction Manager
