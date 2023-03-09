Advanced search
    LMB   US53263P1057

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

(LMB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-08 pm EST
13.61 USD   -1.02%
08:45aLimbach : General Investor Presentation - March 9th, 2023
PU
03/08Limbach : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/08LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Limbach : General Investor Presentation - March 9th, 2023

03/09/2023 | 08:45am EST
NASDAQ: LMB

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

March 2023

1

Forward Looking Statements

We make forward-looking statements in this presentation within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-

looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, the execution of the Company's long-term strategic roadmap. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target, " "scenario" or similar expressions. These forward-

looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may

cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial, or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances

after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities

laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this presentation.

2

Limbach At-A-Glance

WHO WE ARE

Limbach is a building systems solutions firm that delivers, maintains, and optimizes mission-critical MEP building infrastructure.

WHAT WE DO

  • Provide essential services - mechanical, electrical, plumbing and building automation design, engineering, installation, maintenance and energy management.
  • Protect our customers' investments in commercial, institutional and industrial facility assets.
  • Optimize the environments they provide to their employees / customers.

HOW WE ARE INDISPENSABLE

  • Dedicated in-house engineering and design center allows us to deliver full life- cycle capabilities, improving building owners' ROI.
  • Industry-leadingplatform is oriented to delivering diverse, value-added, and technically complex engineering and design-enhanced services.
  • Humans need what we do to provide safe and sustainable environments for their people, products, and spaces.

FY 2022:

Revenue

$496.8 million

Net Income

$6.8 million

Diluted EPS

$0.64

Adjusted EBITDA1

$31.8 million

Market Cap2

$148 million

Cash & Equivalents3

$36 million

Net Debt3

$0

  1. See slide 20 for calculation of Adjusted EBITDA
  2. As of February 28, 2023

3.

As of December 31, 2022. Net Debt is defined as Cash and Cash Equivalents less Total Debt.

3

Investment Highlights

Strong Sector

Tailwinds

Evolving, Differentiated

Business Model

Owner Direct Revenue

Driving Margins Higher

Internal & External

Growth Supported by

Strong Balance Sheet

Significant Multiple

Re-Rating Opportunity

Building owners are increasingly focused on ROIC, including maintenance and

retrofit of existing facilities, driving demand for facilities service capabilities.

We provide full life-cycle capabilities that combine our disciplined approach with engineered solutions and craft expertise enabling us to be the one-stop-shop for building owners to maximize their investment in their mission-critical assets.

Growing base of recurring revenue through contracted building maintenance

services driving our expanding, higher margin Owner-Direct ("ODR") segment.

Cash and cash equivalents of $36 million1, zero net debt1; adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million2 as of 12/31/22. Substantially completed $2 million share repurchase program during Q4'223.

Aggressive transition away from a legacy, project-based business to an indispensable, differentiated building systems solutions partner we believe positions LMB shares for a higher valuation multiple over time.

1. See Balance Sheet on slide 19

2. See slide 20 for calculation of Adjusted EBITDA

4

3. As of December 31, 2022

Creating Value in Strong Primary End Markets

MISSION-CRITICAL MARKETS WE SERVE

Healthcare

Data Centers

Industrial & Light

Manufacturing

Cultural

Higher

Life

& Entmt.

Education

Sciences

END MARKET ATTRIBUTES

  • Favorable demographic support

Ex. - Aging population driving healthcare spending

  • Supportive secular trends

Ex. - Supply chain issues have ignited interest in onshoring

  • Facilities are 'mission-critical'

Ex. - Building owners are acutely focused on maximizing uptime and providing the best environment for their building occupants

DURABLE

DATA

TRUSTED

DEMAND

PARTNER

Facility data and service

Customers with strong

Creating value by

history allows us to find

competitive positioning

providing the

efficiencies throughout the

in markets expected to

widest range of

entire building lifecycle

experience long-term

services for

investment in assets

customers

5

Disclaimer

Limbach Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 529 M - -
Net income 2023 12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 143 M 143 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 650
Free-Float 87,1%
Managers and Directors
Charles A. Bacon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jayme L. Brooks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon G. Pratt Chairman
Christos Ruci Chief Information Officer
Michael M. McCann Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.30.74%143
VINCI16.65%64 734
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.01%37 219
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.68%36 244
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.13.99%23 390
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED20.68%22 457