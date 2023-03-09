Limbach : General Investor Presentation - March 9th, 2023
Limbach At-A-Glance
WHO WE ARE
Limbach is a building systems solutions firm that delivers, maintains, and optimizes mission-critical MEP building infrastructure.
WHAT WE DO
Provide essential services - mechanical, electrical, plumbing and building automation design, engineering, installation, maintenance and energy management.
Protect our customers' investments in commercial, institutional and industrial facility assets.
Optimize the environments they provide to their employees / customers.
HOW WE ARE INDISPENSABLE
Dedicated in-house engineering and design center allows us to deliver full life- cycle capabilities, improving building owners' ROI.
Industry-leadingplatform is oriented to delivering diverse, value-added, and technically complex engineering and design-enhanced services.
Humans need what we do to provide safe and sustainable environments for their people, products, and spaces.
FY 2022:
Revenue
$496.8 million
Net Income
$6.8 million
Diluted EPS
$0.64
Adjusted EBITDA1
$31.8 million
Market Cap2
$148 million
Cash & Equivalents3
$36 million
Net Debt3
$0
See slide 20 for calculation of Adjusted EBITDA
As of February 28, 2023
3.
As of December 31, 2022. Net Debt is defined as Cash and Cash Equivalents less Total Debt.
3
Investment Highlights
Strong Sector
Tailwinds
Evolving, Differentiated
Business Model
Owner Direct Revenue
Driving Margins Higher
Internal & External
Growth Supported by
Strong Balance Sheet
Significant Multiple
Re-Rating Opportunity
Building owners are increasingly focused on ROIC, including maintenance and
retrofit of existing facilities, driving demand for facilities service capabilities.
We provide full life-cycle capabilities that combine our disciplined approach with engineered solutions and craft expertise enabling us to be the one-stop-shop for building owners to maximize their investment in their mission-critical assets.
Growing base of recurring revenue through contracted building maintenance
Cash and cash equivalents of $36 million1, zero net debt1; adjusted EBITDA of $31.8 million2 as of 12/31/22. Substantially completed $2 million share repurchase program during Q4'223.
Aggressive transition away from a legacy, project-based business to an indispensable, differentiated building systems solutions partner we believe positions LMB shares for a higher valuation multiple over time.
1. See Balance Sheet on slide 19
2. See slide 20 for calculation of Adjusted EBITDA
4
3. As of December 31, 2022
Creating Value in Strong Primary End Markets
MISSION-CRITICAL MARKETS WE SERVE
Healthcare
Data Centers
Industrial & Light
Manufacturing
Cultural
Higher
Life
& Entmt.
Education
Sciences
END MARKET ATTRIBUTES
Favorable demographic support
Ex. - Aging population driving healthcare spending
Supportive secular trends
Ex. - Supply chain issues have ignited interest in onshoring
Facilities are 'mission-critical'
Ex. - Building owners are acutely focused on maximizing uptime and providing the best environment for their building occupants
