Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), the building systems solutions firm, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The Company also will host a conference call for investors and analysts the following morning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic Callers: (877)-407-6176

International Callers: (201) 689-8451

Call me™ https://hd.choruscall.com/InComm/?callme=true&passcode=13744785&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6

Call me™ is a zero hold-time telephone dial-back service for participants.

Access By Webcast

The call also will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of Limbach’s website at IR Events - Limbach or by using this direct link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=iawWhaB5. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) is a building systems solution firm that partners with building owners and facilities managers who have mission critical mechanical (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), electrical, and plumbing infrastructure. We strive to be an indispensable partner to our customers by providing services that are essential to the operation of their businesses. We work with building owners primarily in six vertical markets: healthcare, data centers, industrial/light manufacturing, cultural and entertainment, higher education, and life science. We have more than 1,400 team members in 19 offices across the eastern United States. Our team members uniquely combine engineering expertise with field installation skills to provide custom solutions that leverage our full life-cycle capabilities, which allows us to address both the operational and capital projects needs of our customers.

