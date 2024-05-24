Limbach Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”), the building systems solutions firm, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael McCann will participate in the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston. McCann will host one-on-one meetings with investors June 4-5.

Investors participating in the conference who wish to meet with McCann should contact conference organizers at stifelcorporateevents@stifel.com.

About Limbach

