LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

(LMB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Limbach : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

03/01/2021 | 04:16pm EST
Company to hold conference call on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced the Company will be releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the close of the stock market on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The Company will also be hosting a conference call for investors and analysts on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Chief Executive Officer Charlie Bacon and Chief Financial Officer Jayme Brooks will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Friday, March 26, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. EDT

 

 

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Domestic callers:

866-604-1698

International Callers:

201-389-0844

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor Relations” section of Limbach’s website at www.limbachinc.com or by clicking on the conference call https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/lmb/mediaframe/43904/indexl.html. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Limbach

Limbach provides building infrastructure services, with an expertise in the design, installation and maintenance of HVAC and mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems for a diversified group of commercial and institutional building owners. Limbach employs more than 1,700 employees in 22 offices throughout the United States. The Company’s full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, position Limbach as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 583 M - -
Net income 2020 5,45 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 122 M 122 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 900
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Limbach Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 12,28 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles A. Bacon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jayme L. Brooks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon G. Pratt Chairman
Michael M. McCann Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.-0.41%122
VINCI SA5.75%58 824
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.81%32 739
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.39%27 340
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 187
FERROVIAL, S.A.-8.67%18 069
