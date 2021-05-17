Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Limbach Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LMB   US53263P1057

LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.

(LMB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Limbach : to Present at Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2021

05/17/2021 | 01:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Will Present Virtually at 10:00 am EDT on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach”) today announced that Company leadership will be participating in Sidoti & Company’s Virtual Microcap Conference. Executive Vice President - Mergers, Acquisitions and Capital Markets, Matt Katz will present on May 19th at 10:00 am EDT and will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

A webcast of Limbach’s presentation can be found in the investor relations section of the Company website and/or by accessing the following link:
https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__t8mNBHmQvyGc7dDLXGA6g.

About Limbach

Limbach is an integrated building systems solutions firm whose expertise is in the design, modular prefabrication, installation, management and maintenance of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), mechanical, electrical, plumbing and controls systems. Our market sectors primarily include the following: healthcare, life sciences, data centers, industrial and light manufacturing, entertainment, education and government. With 22 offices throughout the United States and Limbach's full life-cycle capabilities, from concept design and engineering through system commissioning and recurring 24/7 service and maintenance, Limbach is positioned as a value-added and essential partner for building owners, construction managers, general contractors and energy service companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make forward-looking statements in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our earnings, Adjusted EBITDA, revenues, expenses, backlog, capital expenditures or other future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition, and in particular statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction industry in the first quarter and future periods, timing of the recognition of backlog as revenue, the potential for recovery of cost overruns, and the ability of the Company to successfully remedy the issues that have led to write-downs in various business units. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “will likely result,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Some of these risks and uncertainties may in the future be amplified by the COVID-19 outbreak and there may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our subsequent filings on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, which are available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov), for a full discussion of the risks and other factors that may impact any forward-looking statements in this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.
01:53pLIMBACH  : to Present at Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2021
BU
05/14LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
05/14LIMBACH  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/14LIMBACH  : Earnings Flash (LMB) LIMBACH HOLDINGS Posts Q1 Loss $-0.25
MT
05/14LIMBACH  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
05/14GUIDANCE : (LMB) LIMBACH HOLDINGS Forecasts Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Range $480M..
MT
05/14LIMBACH  : Earnings Flash (LMB) LIMBACH HOLDINGS Reports Q1 Revenue $113.3M, vs...
MT
04/30LIMBACH HOLDINGS  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results
BU
04/27PRESS RELEASE : paragon Automotive's Rapid Growth Continues
DJ
04/19LIMBACH  : Appoints Jody Reilly as Vice President of Healthcare
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 511 M - -
Net income 2021 8,20 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 99,1 M 99,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Limbach Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 9,67 $
Spread / Highest target 96,5%
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles A. Bacon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jayme L. Brooks Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gordon G. Pratt Chairman
Michael M. McCann Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Larry Gene Swets Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIMBACH HOLDINGS, INC.-21.57%99
VINCI17.27%65 659
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.01%32 726
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.94%27 139
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.12%21 904
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.31%19 821