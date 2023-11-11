Lime Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Lime Chemicals Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 22.47 million compared to INR 43.68 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 22.87 million compared to INR 44.32 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 1.09 million compared to INR 0.322 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.18 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.18 compared to INR 0.06 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was INR 54.97 million compared to INR 83.78 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 56.37 million compared to INR 84.67 million a year ago. Net loss was INR 3.19 million compared to net income of INR 0.482 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.51 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.51 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 0.06 a year ago.