Lime Technologies' interim report for April - June, 2024, will be published on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 07:50 CET.
The same day, at 09:30 CET; analysts, investors, media and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where Lime's CEO, Nils Olsson, will comment on the published report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.
The presentation material will be available on Lime's website after the webcast.
How to participate in the webcast?
Use this link to sign up for the webcast.
Contacts
Nils Olsson, CEO, +46 (0)736 44 48 55, nils.olsson@lime.tech
About Lime Technologies AB (publ)
Lime helps businesses to become better at customer care. The company develops and sells digital products for development and management of customer relationships. Lime was founded in 1990 and has over 450 employees. The company has offices in Lund, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Gävle, Oslo, Copenhagen, Utrecht, Cologne, Helsinki and Krakow. Their customers include everything from sole traders to large organisations. www.lime-technologies.com
Lime Technologies AB (publ) is a Sweden-based information technology (IT) company and software developer. The Company develops, sells and implements customer relationship management (CRM) systems. The Company offers Software as a Service (SaaS) subscriptions and provides consultancy in the implementation and customization of its software products. The Company's products include Lime Go, a cloud-based sales management system that contains a database with contact details of all Swedish, Danish and Norwegian businesses, and Lime CRM, an integrated system with industry-specific solutions. The Company conducts its activities on the Nordic market and maintains offices in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.