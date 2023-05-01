Limeade : Management Change - Form 8-K





UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

___________________________________

FORM 8-K

___________________________________

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934





April 28, 2023

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)

___________________________________

Limeade, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

___________________________________





Washington (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) 000-56464 (Commission File Number) 06-1771116 (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 10885 NE 4th StreetSuite #400 Bellevue, WA98004 (Address of principal executive offices and zip code) (888) 830-9830 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

___________________________________

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:





☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, no par value LME None

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐









Item 5.02 - Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(b) On April 27, 2023, Lisa MacCallum, who has served as a director of Limeade, Inc. (the "Company") since December 2019, informed the Company that she has decided not to stand for re-election at the Company's 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Ms. MacCallum's decision not to stand for re-election was not due to a disagreement on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. Ms. MacCallum intends to serve out her remaining term, which expires at the annual meeting.





Item 9.01 - Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d): The following exhibits are being filed herewith:





Exhibit No. Description 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)









SIGNATURE





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized on this 28th day of April, 2023.









LIMEADE, INC. By: /s/ Henry Albrecht Name: Henry Albrecht Title: Chief Executive Officer









lme-20230428