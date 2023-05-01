Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Limeade, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LME   AU0000069171

LIMEADE, INC.

(LME)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10:47 2023-04-28 am EDT
0.2050 AUD   -8.89%
06:20aLimeade : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
03/22Limeade Appoints Lauren Chucko as Chief Customer Officer, Demonstrating Commitment to Exceptional Customer Experiences
CI
02/28Transcript : Limeade, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Limeade : Management Change - Form 8-K

05/01/2023 | 06:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
lme-20230428

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________________________________
FORM 8-K
___________________________________
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

April 28, 2023
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported)
___________________________________
Limeade, Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
___________________________________

Washington
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
000-56464
(Commission File Number)
06-1771116
(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)
10885 NE 4th StreetSuite #400
Bellevue, WA98004
(Address of principal executive offices and zip code)
(888) 830-9830
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
___________________________________
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, no par value LME None
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Emerging growth company ☒
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐


Item 5.02 - Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
(b) On April 27, 2023, Lisa MacCallum, who has served as a director of Limeade, Inc. (the "Company") since December 2019, informed the Company that she has decided not to stand for re-election at the Company's 2023 annual meeting of shareholders. Ms. MacCallum's decision not to stand for re-election was not due to a disagreement on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. Ms. MacCallum intends to serve out her remaining term, which expires at the annual meeting.

Item 9.01 - Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d): The following exhibits are being filed herewith:

Exhibit No. Description
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)


SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized on this 28th day of April, 2023.


LIMEADE, INC.
By:
/s/ Henry Albrecht
Name:
Henry Albrecht
Title:
Chief Executive Officer


Attachments

Disclaimer

Limeade Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 10:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LIMEADE, INC.
06:20aLimeade : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
03/22Limeade Appoints Lauren Chucko as Chief Customer Officer, Demonstrating Commitment to E..
CI
02/28Transcript : Limeade, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
02/28Limeade, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/28Limeade Integrates with Microsoft Teams to Infuse Well-Being into the Flow of Work
CI
01/11Limeade's CFO Resigns
MT
01/11Limeade, Inc. Announces Resignation of Todd Spartz as Chief Financial Officer, Effectiv..
CI
2022Limeade Enters AU$7.6 Million Contract With Professional Services Company
MT
2022Limeade, Inc. Signs 3-Year USD 5.1 Million Contract with Marsh McLennan
CI
2022Limeade, Tyson Foods Sign Three-Year Enterprise Contract
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 58,0 M - -
Net income 2023 -6,02 M - -
Net cash 2023 0,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,61x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 34,9 M 34,9 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 322
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart LIMEADE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Limeade, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMEADE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21 AUD
Average target price 0,40 AUD
Spread / Average Target 95,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry Albrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dave Smith President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Crick Vice President-Finance & Controller
Elizabeth Ann Bastoni Chairman
Kathy Xanthos Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMEADE, INC.-33.87%35
MICROSOFT CORPORATION28.12%2 284 628
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.30.38%57 114
SYNOPSYS INC.16.30%56 553
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE9.48%53 189
SEA LIMITED46.40%43 170
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer