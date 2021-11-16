Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/16
0.495 AUD   -2.94%
11/16LIMEADE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LME
11/09Application for quotation of securities - LME
10/18Limeade, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021
Summary 
Summary

Limeade : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LME

11/16/2021 | 11:17pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

LIMEADE INC.

Date of this announcement

Wednesday November 17, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

LMEAC

RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT

773,500

15/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

LIMEADE INC.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

637017602

1.3

ASX issuer code

LME

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

LMEAC : RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

15/11/2021

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personalFor

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

The RSU¿s are issued according to the 2019 Omnibus Incentive Plan as lodged with the ASX at date of listing (20

December 2019)

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191220/pdf/44cs024j4qknmt.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

N/A

Issue details

Number of +securities

773,500

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue

Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

LME : CDI 1:1 US PERSON PROHIBITED EXCLUDING QIB

252,171,602

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

LMEAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,074,900

LMEAC : RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT

7,471,180

LMEAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

22,013,862

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Limeade Inc. published this content on 17 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2021 04:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,65 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,5 M 92,3 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart LIMEADE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Limeade, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMEADE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,50 AUD
Average target price 1,28 AUD
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry Albrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Todd A. Spartz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Elizabeth Ann Bastoni Chairman
Laura S. Hamill Chief Science Officer
Larry Colagiovanni Chief Technology officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMEADE, INC.-68.06%95
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.10%2 523 207
SEA LIMITED72.33%189 400
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC85.57%109 692
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE67.02%83 362
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-21.82%78 356