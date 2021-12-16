Limeade : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LME
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LIMEADE INC.
Date of this announcement
Thursday December 16, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
LMEAC
RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT
459,500
10/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LIMEADE INC.
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ARBN
637017602
1.3
ASX issuer code
LME
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
16/12/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
LMEAC : RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
10/12/2021
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personalFor
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
The RSU¿s are issued according to the 2019 Omnibus Incentive Plan as lodged with the ASX at date of listing (20
December 2019)
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191220/pdf/44cs024j4qknmt.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
N/A
Issue details
Number of +securities
459,500
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
LME : CDI 1:1 US PERSON PROHIBITED EXCLUDING QIB
252,202,848
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
LMEAB : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,074,900
LMEAC : RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT
7,930,680
LMEAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
21,982,616
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Limeade Inc. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 06:18:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIMEADE, INC.
Sales 2021
52,1 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-8,65 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
14,4 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-10,5x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
87,1 M
86,6 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,39x
EV / Sales 2022
1,48x
Nbr of Employees
264
Free-Float
50,6%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LIMEADE, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0,48 AUD
Average target price
1,28 AUD
Spread / Average Target
167%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.