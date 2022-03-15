Limeade : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LME

For personal use only

Entity name

LIMEADE INC.

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date LMEAC RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT 460,500 19/01/2022 LMEAC RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT 692,000 14/02/2022 LMEAA OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX 1,000,000 19/01/2022 VARIOUS PRICES

