  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Limeade, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LME   AU0000069171

LIMEADE, INC.

(LME)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/14 10:01:59 pm
0.345 AUD   -12.66%
12:10aLIMEADE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LME
PU
03/06LIMEADE : Application for quotation of securities - LME
PU
02/24LIMEADE : FY21 Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Limeade : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LME

03/15/2022 | 12:10am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

LIMEADE INC.

Date of this announcement

Tuesday March 15, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

LMEAC

RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT

460,500

19/01/2022

LMEAC

RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT

692,000

14/02/2022

LMEAA

OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX

1,000,000

19/01/2022

VARIOUS PRICES

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

LIMEADE INC.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

637017602

1.3

ASX issuer code

LME

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

15/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code and description

LMEAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

19/1/2022

use

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

personal

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191220/pdf/44cs024j4qknmt.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

I ue details

Number of +securities

1,000,000

For

ASX +security code and description

LMEAC : RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

19/1/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

only

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191220/pdf/44cs024j4qknmt.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

use

Issue details

Number of +securities

460,500

personal

ASX +security code and description

LMEAC : RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/2/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

For

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191220/pdf/44cs024j4qknmt.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Limeade Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 55,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -11,6 M - -
Net cash 2022 3,58 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 72,7 M 72,7 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float -
