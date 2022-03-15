|
Limeade : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LME
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
LIMEADE INC.
Date of this announcement
Tuesday March 15, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
|
|
|
Total number of
|
|
ASX +security
|
|
+securities to be
|
|
code
|
Security description
|
issued/transferred
|
Issue date
|
LMEAC
|
RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT
|
460,500
|
19/01/2022
|
LMEAC
|
RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT
|
692,000
|
14/02/2022
|
LMEAA
|
OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX
|
1,000,000
|
19/01/2022
|
|
VARIOUS PRICES
|
|
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
1 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
LIMEADE INC.
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
|
1.2
|
Registered number type
|
Registration number
|
ARBN
|
637017602
|
1.3
|
ASX issuer code
|
|
LME
|
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
15/3/2022
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
2 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
3 / 8
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
|
only
|
ASX +security code and description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LMEAA : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES
|
|
|
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
|
|
|
19/1/2022
|
|
|
use
|
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
|
+securities in that class
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
personal
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
|
or a summary of the terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191220/pdf/44cs024j4qknmt.pdf
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I ue details
|
|
|
|
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
|
|
1,000,000
|
|
|
For
|
ASX +security code and description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LMEAC : RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT
|
|
|
|
|
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
|
|
|
19/1/2022
|
|
|
|
|
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
|
|
|
+securities in that class
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
4 / 8
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
|
only
|
No
|
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
|
|
|
|
|
or a summary of the terms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191220/pdf/44cs024j4qknmt.pdf
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
|
use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue details
|
|
|
Number of +securities
|
|
|
460,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
personal
|
ASX +security code and description
|
|
|
|
|
LMEAC : RESTRICTED STOCK UNIT
|
|
|
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
|
|
|
14/2/2022
|
|
|
|
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
|
|
|
+securities in that class
|
For
|
Yes
|
|
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20191220/pdf/44cs024j4qknmt.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
|
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
|
5 / 8
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Limeade Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:09:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about LIMEADE, INC.
|
|12:10a
|LIMEADE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LME
|
PU
|03/06
|LIMEADE : Application for quotation of securities - LME
|
PU
|02/24
|LIMEADE : FY21 Annual Report
|
PU
|02/24
|LIMEADE : Investor presentation for FY21 results
|
PU
|02/24
|TRANSCRIPT : Limeade, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
|
CI
|02/24
|Limeade, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
|
CI
|01/21
|Limeade Maintains Financial Guidance for Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2021
|
MT
|01/20
|LIMEADE : Application for quotation of securities - LME
|
PU
|01/20
|TRANSCRIPT : Limeade, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 20, 2022
|
CI
|01/20
|Limeade, Inc. Reiterates Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021
|
CI
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
55,9 M
-
-
|Net income 2022
|
-11,6 M
-
-
|Net cash 2022
|
3,58 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|-6,65x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
72,7 M
72,7 M
-
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,24x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,24x
|Nbr of Employees
|300
|Free-Float
|-
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends LIMEADE, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|
0,40 AUD
|Average target price
|
0,53 AUD
|Spread / Average Target
|
33,8%