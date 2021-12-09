Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Limeade, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LME   AU0000069171

LIMEADE, INC.

(LME)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/08
0.49 AUD   -2.00%
12:12aLIMEADE : Updated Appendix 2A
PU
12/08LIMEADE : Application for quotation of securities - LME
PU
11/23LIMEADE : to Present at Macquarie Emerging Leaders Conference
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Limeade : Updated Appendix 2A

12/09/2021 | 12:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

ASX / MEDIA RELEASE

Updated Appendix 2A

SYDNEY, Australia and Bellevue, Washington. - 9 December 2021 - Limeade(ASX: LME, or the Company), an employee experience (EX) software company, advises that the Appendix 2A released to ASX earlier today contained a typographical error. Accordingly, please see the attached updated Appendix 2A in which the error has been rectified.

This release has been authorised for lodgement to ASX by the Board of Directors and lodged by Mr Danny Davies the Limeade ASX Representative.

- ENDS -

Contact Information

Company

Investor Relations / Media (AU)

Mr Henry Albrecht

Dr Thomas Duthy

Chief Executive Officer

Nemean Group for Limeade

henry.albrecht@limeade.com

thomas.duthy@limeade.com

+1 425 908 0216

+61 402 493 727

Media (US)

Ms Molly Machado

Sr Corporate Communications Manager molly.machado@limeade.com

+1 206 227 6907

To subscribe to the Limeade Email Alert Service please click here.

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee experience software company that helps build great places to work. The Limeade platform unifies employee well-being, engagement and inclusion solutions with robust communications capabilities. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade helps every employee know their company cares. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

Limeade, Inc. Australian Registered Business Number 637 017 602, a public limited company registered under the Washington Business Corporation Act (UBI Number: 602 588 317).

Limeade, Inc. │ ARBN 637 017 602 │ 10885 NE 4th Street Suite 400 Bellevue WA 98004 │

1

For personal use only

Disclosure

This ASX release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities referred to herein in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any securities referred to herein have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration under the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. In addition, any hedging transactions involving the securities referred to herein may not be conducted unless in compliance with the US Securities Act.

Limeade, Inc. │ ARBN 637 017 602 │ 10885 NE 4th Street Suite 400 Bellevue WA 98004 │

2

For personal use only

This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 2.7

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Limeade Inc.

We (the entity here named) apply for

+quotation of the following +securities and

agree to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1

1.2

*Registration type and number

ARBN 637 017 602

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

LME

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

31 January 2020

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1.5

*Date of this announcement

9 December 2021

only

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities to be quoted are:

Being issued as part of a transaction or

Select whichever item is applicable.

transactions previously announced to

If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of

the market in an Appendix 3B

issues of securities, please complete a separate

Being issued under a +dividend or

Appendix 2A for each type of issue.

distribution plan

use

Being issued as a result of options

being exercised or other +convertible

securities being converted

Unquoted partly paid +securities that

have been paid up and are now quoted

fully paid +securities

+Restricted securities where the escrow

period has expired or is about to expire

personal

+Securities previously issued under an

2.2a.2

*Are there any further issues of +securities

+employee incentive scheme where the

N/A

restrictions on transfer have ceased or

are about to cease

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not subject to

a restriction on transfer or that are to be

quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer

Other

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market

N/A

of the proposed issue of +securities for

which quotation is now being sought

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B"

For

yet to take place to complete the

transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

31 January 2020

For personal use only

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2a.2.1

*Please provide details of the further issues

N/A

of +securities yet to take place to complete

the transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and

number of securities for the further issues. This may

be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to

an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional

component being quoted on one date and a retail

component being quoted on a later date.

2.2b.1

*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in

N/A

relation to the underlying +dividend or

distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

2.2b.2

*Does the +dividend or distribution plan

N/A

meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2

exception 4 that it does not impose a limit

on participation?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders

are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or

distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4

would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The

entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of

participation e.g. security holders can only participate

to a maximum value of $x in respect of their

entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum

number of securities that can participate in the plan

e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu

of dividend payable for x number of securities.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

31 January 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Limeade Inc. published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIMEADE, INC.
12:12aLIMEADE : Updated Appendix 2A
PU
12/08LIMEADE : Application for quotation of securities - LME
PU
11/23LIMEADE : to Present at Macquarie Emerging Leaders Conference
PU
11/16LIMEADE : Notification regarding unquoted securities - LME
PU
11/09Application for quotation of securities - LME
PU
10/18Limeade, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year 2021
CI
09/27Australian Shares Rise Lifted by Energy, Banks; Limeade Slumps 11% on Contract Terminat..
MT
09/26LIMEADE : Top 10 Customer American Airlines Ends Contract; Shares Fall 13%
MT
09/26Limeade, Inc. Receives Notice of Contract Termination from A Top 10 Customer, American ..
CI
08/26Limeade, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,65 M - -
Net cash 2021 14,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89,0 M 89,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart LIMEADE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Limeade, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMEADE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,49 AUD
Average target price 1,28 AUD
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henry Albrecht Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Todd A. Spartz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Elizabeth Ann Bastoni Chairman
Laura S. Hamill Chief Science Officer
Larry Colagiovanni Chief Technology officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMEADE, INC.-68.39%90
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.58%2 514 573
SEA LIMITED26.67%139 843
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.76%96 801
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE61.24%79 220
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%67 139