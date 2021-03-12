Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Limelight Networks, Inc.    LLNW

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.

(LLNW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Ant Group CEO leaves after failed IPO prompts revamp

03/12/2021 | 02:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CEO of Ant Group Simon Hu is seen on a giant screen as he delivers a speech at the INCLUSION Fintech Conference in Shanghai

(Reuters) - China's Ant Group Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu has unexpectedly resigned amid a regulatory-driven overhaul of the financial technology giant's business, the first top management exit since a scuppered $37 billion initial public offering.

Hu, who was named chief executive of the Alibaba Group Holding affiliate in 2019, will be replaced by company veteran and Executive Chairman Eric Jing, Ant said in a statement on Friday.

Hu's exit from the company comes as Ant is working on plans to shift to a financial holding company structure following intense regulatory pressure to subject it to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

That pressure abruptly scuttled Ant's IPO last year, which would have been the world's biggest.

Hu resigned for personal reasons, Ant said in a statement, without elaborating.

"Following the board's thorough discussions, we have decided to respect Simon's personal request and support him fully in his new mission," Jing said in an internal memo, an excerpt of which was seen by Reuters.

Jing will continue in his current role as chairman, he said.

U.S.-listed shares in billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba dropped as much as 3.9% in the morning trade on Friday.

Hu's departure is the first major management change since the IPO was scrapped. He was one of the key executives responsible for managing the company's mega dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

FINANCIAL PROBLEMS

Ma's business empire has been at the centre of a crackdown following an Oct. 24 speech in which he blasted China's regulatory system.

Regulators have since been tightening scrutiny of the country's technology sector, with Alibaba taking much of the heat. The regulator launched an official anti-trust probe into Alibaba in December.

Ma, who is not known for shying away from the limelight, disappeared from the public eye for about three months, prompting frenzied speculation about his whereabouts. He re-emerged in January in a 50-second video appearance.

Ant's financial holding structure is expected to weigh on its valuation, as the fintech firm was valued as a technology firm in its previous fundraising rounds. Typically, valuations are much higher on technology firms than on financial companies.

The change in management also comes days after some Ant staff expressed frustration on social media for not being able to sell the company shares they own after Chinese regulators abruptly halted the company's market debut.

Jing told Ant employees that the company would review its staff incentive programmes and roll out some measures starting from April to help solve their financial problems, according to two people who saw the messages.

The listing in November of Ant, whose businesses include consumer lending and insurance products distribution, would have made some of the company's employees millionaires or billionaires.

Although Ma has stepped down from corporate positions and earnings calls, he retains significant influence over Alibaba and Ant and promotes them globally at business and political events.

Hu joined Ant in 2005 and has worked in various roles in the group as well as at Alibaba, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Jing has been Ant's executive chairman since 2018 and before that he held various positions at the company including president and chief operating officer, according to his profile on the World Bank website. He joined Alibaba in 2007.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Cheng Leng in Beijing, Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru, Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Yingzhi Yang and Sumeet Chatterjee


© Reuters 2021
All news about LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
03/10LIMELIGHT  : State of Online Gaming Report Shows Online Gaming Spikes as Consume..
BU
03/02JACK MA : Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing'..
RE
02/26ANALYSIS : After Brazil ructions, a rethink for investors in emerging market sta..
RE
02/26STREET COLOR : Treasuries See Significant Overnight Action, But Risk Remains For..
MT
02/12LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12LIMELIGHT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
02/12LIMELIGHT  : Truist Downgrades Limelight Networks to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Pric..
MT
02/12LIMELIGHT  : DA Davidson Cuts Limelight Networks to Underperform From Neutral, P..
MT
02/12LIMELIGHT  : Raymond James Downgrades Limelight Networks to Market Perform From ..
MT
02/11LIMELIGHT NETWORKS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 225 M - -
Net income 2021 -22,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,10 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 417 M 417 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 618
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Limelight Networks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,14 $
Last Close Price 3,36 $
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert A. Lyons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Richard Boncel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Walter D. Amaral Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Carney Senior VP-Global Development & Operations
Michael D. DiSanto Secretary, Chief Administrative & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.-15.79%417
ACCENTURE PLC1.98%168 942
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES7.27%156 211
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.58%113 612
INFOSYS LIMITED8.95%79 853
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.3.33%77 697
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ