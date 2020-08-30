FACTBOX-What's next as Japan PM Abe quits, potential successors

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The abrupt resignation of Japan's
longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, triggered an
election in his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to replace him as
its president, followed by a vote in parliament to elect a new
prime minister.
Abe and his cabinet will run the government until a new
premier is elected but will not be able to adopt new policies.
The winner of the party election will hold the post until the
end of Abe's LDP term in September 2021.
The new party president is virtually assured the
premiership, since the LDP has a majority in parliament's lower
house.
Usually, the party must announce the election for its leader
a month in advance, and its members of parliament vote along
with grassroots members. But with Abe's sudden departure, the
LDP will hold a slimmed-down election to avoid a political
vacuum, aiming for a vote around Sept. 13-15, public broadcaster
NHK said on Sunday.
Here are details on some likely contenders.
YOSHIHIDE SUGA, 71
Suga, a self-made politician, plans to join the race, media
said on Sunday.
A loyal lieutenant since Abe's troubled 2006-2007 first
term, Suga was among the allies who pushed Abe to run again in
2012. Back in office, Abe tapped him as chief cabinet secretary,
a pivotal role that includes acting as top government spokesman,
coordinating policies and keeping bureaucrats in line.
LDP secretary-general Toshihiro Nikai's faction will likely
support Suga if he runs, Takeo Kawamura, a senior faction
official, said on Sunday.
Talk of Suga as a contender bubbled up in April 2019 after
he unveiled the imperial era name "Reiwa" for use on Japanese
calendars after the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.
Suga's clout was dented by scandals that toppled two cabinet
ministers close to him last October.
SHIGERU ISHIBA, 63
A hawkish former defence minister and rare LDP critic of
Abe, Ishiba regularly tops surveys of lawmakers whom voters want
to see as the next premier but is less popular with the party's
lawmakers.
The scaled-down LDP race could disadvantage Ishiba, a
soft-spoken security maven who has also held portfolios for
agriculture and reviving local economies.
He defeated Abe in the first round of a party election in
2012, thanks to strong grassroots support, but lost in the
second round when only MPs could vote. In a 2018 party
leadership poll, Ishiba lost heavily to Abe.
He has criticised the Bank of Japan's ultra-low interest
rates for hurting regional banks and called for higher public
works spending to remedy growing inequality.
FUMIO KISHIDA, 63
Kishida was Abe's foreign minister from 2012 to 2017, but
diplomacy remained mainly in the prime minister's grip.
The low-key lawmaker from Hiroshima has been widely seen as
Abe's preferred successor but ranks low in voter surveys. He has
told supporters he is in the race.
Kishida hails from one of the party's more dovish factions
and is seen as less keen on revising the pacifist postwar
constitution than Abe, for whom it was a cherished goal.
The BOJ's hyper-easy monetary policy "cannot go on forever,"
Kishida has said.
TARO KONO, 56
Defence Minister Kono has a reputation as a maverick but has
toed the line on key Abe policies, including a stern stance in a
feud with South Korea over wartime history.
He won the backing, should he choose to run, of Environment
Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the high-profile son of a popular
former prime minister, who ruled himself out of the race on
Sunday.
Educated at Georgetown University and a fluent English
speaker, Kono is a former foreign minister and minister for
administrative reform.
He has differentiated his conservative stances from those of
his father, former chief cabinet secretary Yohei Kono, who
authored a landmark 1993 apology to "comfort women", a euphemism
for women forced to work in Japan's wartime military brothels.
TOSHIMITSU MOTEGI, 64
Abe's foreign minister was previously economy minister,
facing off with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in
tough negotiations.
Motegi was also trade minister under Abe when he returned to
power in 2012, tackling talks on the Trans-Pacific Partnership
free trade pact.
Educated at the University of Tokyo and Harvard, Motegi was
first elected to the lower house in 1993 from the
then-opposition Japan New Party. He joined the LDP in 1995.
SEIKO NODA, TOMOMI INADA
Noda, 59, has made no secret of her desire to become Japan's
first female premier. An Abe critic, the former internal affairs
minister, who also held the portfolio for women's empowerment,
fell short of the backing to join the 2918 LDP race.
Inada, 61, a fiscally hawkish former defence minister and
LDP policy chief, has expressed interest in joining the race to
become the country's first female premier. She is known as
conservative Abe supporter.
KATSUNOBU KATO, YASUTOSHI NISHIMURA
As health minister, Kato, 64, was in the limelight in the
early days of Japan's coronavirus outbreak, but Economy Minister
Nishimura, 57, a former trade official, has since emerged as
point person on virus policy.
In 2015, Kato, a father of four, was handed the portfolio
for boosting Japan's rock-bottom birth rate, a task that has had
little success. He is a former finance ministry official.
(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Additional reporting by Antoni
Slodkowski and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
and William Mallard)