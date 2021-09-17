Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/17 04:00:01 pm
2.53 USD   +3.69%
LIMELIGHT : COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LAYER0 (Form 8-K)

09/17/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF LAYER0
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., September 16, 2021 -- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge, today announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Moov Corporation, which does business as Layer0. This acquisition is a significant step in advancing Limelight's strategy as an edge enabled SaaS solutions provider as Layer0's tools deliver sub-second web apps and APIs through an all-in-one Jamstack platform.
'We are excited to close the transaction and have the talented Layer0 team as part of Limelight,' said Bob Lyons, President and CEO at Limelight. 'We have a refined strategy and a comprehensive operating plan focused on evolving Limelight into a leading provider of content delivery services and AppOps at the edge for technology outcome buyers. This is a $37 billion market and our integrated edge solutions offer superior performance versus current point solutions.'
'Our entire team is looking forward to this combination,' said Ajay Kapur, CTO of Limelight and former CEO of Layer0. 'Our product roadmap aspires to provide the most robust AppOps solution for Web Apps and APIs and we have accelerated our product innovation investments to achieve this market leadership.'
Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal advisor to Limelight with regard to the transaction, while Fenwick & West LLP acted as legal advisor to Moov Corporation.
About Limelight:
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) is an industry-leader in content delivery services and AppOps at the edge that provides powerful tools and a client-first approach to optimize and deliver digital experiences at the edge. We are a trusted partner to the world's biggest brands and serve their global customers with experiences such as livestream sporting events, global movie launches, video games or file downloads for new phone apps. Limelight offers one of the largest, best-optimized private networks coupled with a global team of industry experts to provide edge services that are fast, secure and reliable. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

Disclaimer

Limelight Networks Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 21:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 217 M - -
Net income 2021 -42,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -7,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 309 M 309 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 459
Free-Float 95,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,44 $
Average target price 3,61 $
Spread / Average Target 47,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert A. Lyons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Richard Boncel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
David C. Peterschmidt Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel Carney Senior VP-Global Development & Operations
Michael D. DiSanto Secretary, Chief Administrative & Legal Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.-36.59%309
ACCENTURE PLC31.02%217 021
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.36.35%196 177
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.99%122 285
SNOWFLAKE INC.14.97%97 347
INFOSYS LIMITED35.55%96 916